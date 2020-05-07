The 17 games you should see on the 2020 NFL calendar

The NFL launched its 2020 regular season program on Thursday, and that created much-needed hope and anticipation.

We knew the clashes, but now we also know the dates. We also know that Patrick Mahomes of the Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady of the Buccaneers appear prominently in the list below of the games that have circulated on their schedule.

PUBLICATION OF THE NFL 2020 PROGRAM:

Strength of schedule classifications | The best & # 39; revenge & # 39; games

Sporting News breaks down the 17 best regular-season games you can't miss in the 2020 NFL season:

17. Bengals at Dolphins (December 6, CBS)

For real? Let's say this with a big "yes,quot;: if Miami starts Tua Tagovailoa against Cincinnati and Joe Burrow. That would be a rematch of last year's "Game of the Century,quot; between Alabama and LSU and a look at a more promising future for both franchises.

16. Eagles at Steelers (October 11, Fox)

The Keystone State battle is always entertaining, and this will be a forceful defensive contest that both fan bases can appreciate. Pittsburgh won the last two meetings at Heinz Field.

15. Texans in Chiefs (September 10, NBC)

The best part of the opening of "Thursday Night Football,quot; would not be Deshaun Watson vs. Mahomes. It would be the fact that we have soccer on time.

14. Seahawks to the 49ers (January 3, Fox)

The rivalry between these two NFC West teams almost always lives up to expectations. They split regular season meetings in 2019, with Seattle winning Santa Clara 27-24 in overtime.

13. Steelers at Cowboys (November 8, CBS)

Super Bowl history and big fan bases always make this game an event, and this one will be no different. Dallas has won seven of the last 10 encounters between the classic franchises.

12. Ravens at Texans (September 20, CBS)

Jackson and Watson have a long-standing rivalry dating back to their days at Louisville and Clemson, respectively, and the Ravens won 41-7 last season. This should be a closer matchup in Houston.

11. 49ers at Cowboys (December 20, NBC)

Another classic rivalry between the NFC teams and the opportunity to see those replays of George Teague and Terrell Owens reunited at the Star. Who wins the quarterback showdown between Jimmy Garoppolo and Dak Prescott?

10. Patriots at Bills (November 1, CBS)

Buffalo has lost seven straight to the Patriots and has not beaten New England at home since 2011. If Josh Allen is going to lead Buffalo to an AFC Eastern Division title, then this is the time for the Bills to prove that are real .

9. Steelers at Browns (January 3, CBS)

Yes, it's three Pittsburgh games, but none will be hotter than their first trip back to Cleveland since Myles Garrett hit Mason Rudolph over the head with Rudolph's helmet. The rivalry of the AFC North is real in the last week of the season.

8. Ravens at Patriots (November 15, NBC)

How will Jarrett Stidham add to the traditional AFC rivalry between Baltimore and New England? The Ravens defeated the Pats 37-20 in "Sunday Night Football,quot; last season, but Baltimore is 0-5 at Gillette Stadium in regular season games heading to the rematch.

7. 49ers on Patriots (October 25, CBS)

Remember when the Pats traded Garoppolo to San Francisco? Now he comes from a Super Bowl appearance, and New England is expected to have Stidham in the middle of Bill Belichick in this one. Brady might even be watching this with great interest.

6. Buccaneers at Saints (September 13, Fox)

Speaking of Brady, there will be two clashes against 40-odd Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. The Superdome matchup should be the more interesting of the two, and falls in Week 1.

NFL OFF 2020 SEASON:

Eraser grades | Power rankings | The best free agents available

5. Cowboys at Ravens (December 3, Fox)

The Cowboys always produce high TV ratings, and this will be just the sixth meeting between the teams. Can Jackson improve Baltimore's record to 5-1 in those games?

4. Packers at Buccaneers (October 18, Fox)

It's Aaron Rodgers vs. Brady, and only the third head-to-head confrontation between the two quarterbacks. The rubber match could be the last between the two members of the Hall of Fame.

3. Chiefs at Saints (December 20, CBS)

This is considered as a possible preview of the Super Bowl, and putting both teams inside screams shooting. Remember Chiefs-Rams on "Monday Night Football,quot; two years ago? The 49ers-Saints game last year? This will be that kind of suspense.

2. Bosses at Ravens (September 28, ESPN)

A showdown between the last two NFL MVPs at Jackson and Mahomes could determine the home advantage in the AFC. Kansas City beat Baltimore 33-28 last season. Expect another fantastic ending here.

1. Buccaneer Chiefs (November 29, CBS)

The two biggest stories of the season. Kansas City is the defending champion of the Super Bowl, and Mahomes will try to lead a new offer. The trip to Tampa Bay to face Brady, who is 2-1 in head-to-head against Mahomes, should generate the most headlines, especially if Tampa Bay is that good. Who knew we would see Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski again on the same field?