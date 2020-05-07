The 13 best graduation movies that are almost better than the real thing

Thanks to these iconic teen movies, you can bring the spirit of prom to your own home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, high school students across the country unfortunately have their prom and spring dance canceled.

The good news, though, is that there are plenty of movies that can bring the rite of passage into the comfort of your own living room, and somehow watching these movies is as much fun as the real deal.

With classics like Pretty in pink or 10 things I hate about you, you can curl up on the couch and enjoy nostalgia, as well as relive some iconic fashion moments like Molly RingwaldThe unforgettable pink dress.

There are also many light-hearted movies like Blockers and The kissing booth They will surely improve your mood with funny characters or a cheesy romance that you can't help but smile at.

And hey, if you already bought a dress or a tuxedo, you can still dance to movies like Footloose or "Come On Eileen,quot; in the iconic graduation scene from The perks of Being a Wallflower.

After all, when you celebrate homecoming, anybody can be your date, like a dream. Adrian Grenier since It drives me crazy or, for Edward team fans at home, Robert Pattinson in Twilight.

So take a look at all the graduation movies to feel good that you can watch tonight.

Miramax

She is all that

The highly choreographed dance scene inspired us to learn a few moves of our own, in case a dance erupted at our own dances.

The Girl Next Door - Dance Movie Stills

Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection

The girl next door

This romantic comedy sets the standard for how to make a grand entry at the prom where all eyes are on you.

Drive Me Crazy - Dance Movie Stills

Fox of the 20th century

It drives me crazy

We are fools because enemies become loving tropes, but it works very well in It drives me crazy when Melissa Joan Hart and Adrian GrenierThe characters finally fall in love and dance the night away.

10 things I hate about you, Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger

Touchstone / Kobal / Shutterstock

10 things I hate about you

This shot of Shakespeare& # 39; s Tame shrew has an unforgettable dance scene with Julia Stiles and the afternoon Heath Ledger where hearts break and secrets are revealed.

Pretty in Pink - Dance Film Stills

Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

Pretty in pink

In one of the most iconic party dresses of all time, we keep crying watching Molly RingwaldAndie keeps her head up as she attends her prom and has fun no matter how "rich,quot; kids try to knock her down.

Mean Girls - Dance Film Stills

Paramount pictures

Bad Girls

Technically, this is a Spring Fling, but we'll let it go. After all, watching Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) They break pieces of her crown and throw her into the crowd and seeing Regina George rocking her full body were iconic moments.

Footloose - Dance Film Stills

CBS via Getty Images

Footloose

As the title suggests, Footloose It promises many great dances, and the movie's prom scenes are no exception.

American Pie - Dance Film Stills

Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection

american foot

While the hilarious plot followed a group of guys who vowed to lose their virginity at the end of graduation, it was Jim's monologue during the prom that kept the fun movie going a bit and is still memorable.

Twilight - Dance Film Stills

© Imprint Entertainment / Entertainment Images via ZUMA Press

Twilight

It was much harder to be Team Jacob after watching Edward and Bella dance slowly under a gazebo on their prom night.

Lady Bird - Dance Film Stills

Moviestore / Shutterstock

Lady bird

Lady Bird's trip to the prom was rough, from fighting her mother in the thrift store to realizing her boyfriend was a jerk, but the reward was so sweet when we saw her spend a fun-filled night with best friend Julie (Beanie Feldstein.)

The kissing booth

Netflix

The kissing booth

This romantic Netflix movie is cheesy, but we still love it, especially when Noah pulls out a replica of a kiss booth at the prom to declare his love for Elle.

Drew Barrymore has never been kissed

20th Century Fox

Never been Kissed

Josie Gellar's great speech that life is bigger than prom and high school is still as iconic today as it was in 1999.

Blockers - Dance Movie Stills

Universal / Cinema / Shutterstock

Blockers

This fun movie focused on three best friends trying to spend the night of their lives … and their parents doing their best to stop them.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

