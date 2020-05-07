The 13 best graduation movies that are almost better than the real thing

Thanks to these iconic teen movies, you can bring the spirit of prom to your own home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, high school students across the country unfortunately have their prom and spring dance canceled.

The good news, though, is that there are plenty of movies that can bring the rite of passage into the comfort of your own living room, and somehow watching these movies is as much fun as the real deal.

With classics like Pretty in pink or 10 things I hate about you, you can curl up on the couch and enjoy nostalgia, as well as relive some iconic fashion moments like Molly RingwaldThe unforgettable pink dress.

There are also many light-hearted movies like Blockers and The kissing booth They will surely improve your mood with funny characters or a cheesy romance that you can't help but smile at.

And hey, if you already bought a dress or a tuxedo, you can still dance to movies like Footloose or "Come On Eileen,quot; in the iconic graduation scene from The perks of Being a Wallflower.