Thanksgiving 2020 Football Program: NFL Releases Vacation Games, Opponents for Cowboys & Lions

Family, food and soccer is a Thanksgiving tradition like no other.

Lions are a great combination with Thanksgiving lunch. The Cowboys do well when it's time for leftovers, and the last game comes just in time for dessert. You probably won't need it, but you definitely won't reject it. (Applicable for both dessert and the third game).

Here's a complete guide to the NFL's Thanksgiving games in 2020, including matchups, schedules, and TV channels for each game.

2020 thanksgiving football schedule

The Lions will start soccer on Thanksgiving Day, as always, and will host the Texans at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Cowboys welcome the Redskins at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Ravens visiting the Steelers end the night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Start time television channel Texans in lions 12:30 pm. ET Fox Redskins in jeans 4:30 pm. ET CBS Ravens in Steelers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Texans in lions

Start time: 12:30 pm. ET

12:30 pm. ET Television channel: Fox

The Lions and Texans will meet for the first time since they clashed on Thanksgiving eight years later. That loss can still be painful for Lions fans. Detroit had a 24-14 lead in the third quarter when Houston running back Justin Forsett scored on an 81-yard touchdown.

The replay showed Forsett's elbow and knee were down after a short gain, which was seen by Lions coach Jim Schwartz. He threw his red flag of challenge onto the field, which could have cost the Lions the game. The play was automatically reviewed since a touchdown was determined, and because Schwartz threw the flag anyway, the rules said that the referees could not review the play. Texans won 34-31 in overtime.

J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Matthew Stafford are the only players in that game who are still on their team. Deshaun Watson is now the Texans' man as they attempt their fifth AFC South title in six years.

Both Bill O & # 39; Brien and Matt Patricia, two disciples of Bill Bellichick, received strong criticism during the offseason. O & # 39; Brien made some dazzling moves as the Texans' head coach and general manager. Patricia switched to her best defensive player, Darius Slay, who aired dirty clothes as he left town.

Redskins in jeans

Start time: 3:30 pm. ET

3:30 pm. ET Television channel: CBS

The Redskins and Cowboys know each other well. When they meet in Dallas on Thanksgiving, it will be their 122nd showdown. But there will be many new faces in the 2020 season, namely Ron Rivera and Mike McCarthy.

Both teams brought in new coaches in the offseason. Rivera spent nine years as the Panthers' head coach before being fired with four games remaining in the 2019 season. McCarthy spent 13 seasons as the head coach at Green Bay before taking a year off as a coach in 2019.

Both coaches get a fresh start with their new franchises, but have different expectations for the future. The Cowboys passed Jason Garrett in hopes that McCarthy would take the team to the next level. Dallas led the NFL in total offense in 2019 thanks to Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Ezekial Elliot and a strong offensive line. The pieces are in place for McCarthy to succeed.

It is a different story in Washington. Rivera took over the second-worst soccer team in 2019. He's tasked with figuring out if Dwayne Haskins is the right guy as a quarterback and ultimately rebuilding the roster entirely.

Ravens in Steelers

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Television channel: NBC

What a luxury. In case there wasn't enough to be thankful for on Thanksgiving, the soccer gods blessed Thursday night with one of the league's best rivalries.

Mike Tomlin was hired to coach the Steelers in 2007. John Harbaugh was hired by the Ravens the following year. In the subsequent 13 seasons, the duo have combined to have a losing season. They are two of the best coaches in football, and it was demonstrated again in 2019.

Harbaugh and the Ravens completely redesigned their offensive around Lamar Jackson. The Ravens won 14 games and Jackson was named the league's MVP in his second season.

In Week 1 of 2019, Tomlin and the Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season due to injury. They only managed the 30th offense in the league, but ended a game away from the playoffs.

Big Ben is back for 2020, but the end could be in sight. NFL teams had plenty of time to try and discover Lamar Jackson in the offseason, but will defenses be able to stop him?

Tune in on Thanksgiving night to find out.

What football teams always play on Thanksgiving?

Yes, the Cowboys have hosted a Thanksgiving game for 42 consecutive years, but Dallas is still far from Detroit in terms of being a Thanksgiving mainstay. With the exception of a six-season gap from 1939 to 1944, the Lions this season are playing their 81st consecutive Thanksgiving game, a streak that began in 1934.

The Lions, who are 37-41-2 at Thanksgiving games, started the tradition during their first year in Detroit. George A. Richards, who had just bought the team, thought that a Thanksgiving game would help his team attract the attention of the most popular Detroit Tigers. Indeed, tickets for the Lions game against the Bears in 1934 were sold out two weeks earlier, and according to the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, an additional 25,000 tickets could have been sold if the University of Detroit Stadium had seated more. of 26,000.

Successful participation meant that a Thanksgiving tradition was born. And another joined about 30 years later.

The Cowboys, who have a record of 31-20-1 in Thanksgiving games, began their Thanksgiving gaming tradition in 1966, when then General Manager Tex Schramm signed up for the holiday game in an effort for increasing the popularity of the franchise. It worked. The Thanksgiving Cowboys broke what was then their attendance record as 80,259 fans watched the team beat the Browns at the Cotton Bowl.

The Cowboys have played Thanksgiving every year since then, except two. In 1975 and 1977, the NFL awarded Thanksgiving games to the St. Louis Cardinals instead, in an attempt to increase that franchise's national exposure. The Cardinals lost both games, and the Cowboys regained tradition in 1978.

Which teams have never played on Thanksgiving?

The Jaguars should look at the Lions and their 79 Thanksgiving appearances and think: Come on, can't we get a single game??

Jacksonville, which along with Carolina entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995, is the only one of the current 32 NFL teams that has never played a game on Thanksgiving. The Panthers joined the list of Thanksgiving Day entrants when they beat the Cowboys in 2015.

The Buccaneers, Texans, and Bengals also have only one Thanksgiving appearance each. The Arizona Cardinals have technically played Thanksgiving only once, but the Cardinals franchise, which started in Chicago and spent many years in St. Louis before moving to the desert, has appeared on Thanksgiving 23 times.

Below is a list of NFL teams in order of number of appearances in Thanksgiving games.

Equipment Thanksgiving games Detroit lions 79 Dallas Cowboys 51 Green Bay Packers 36 Chicago Bears 33 Arizona Cardinals 2. 3 New York Giants fifteen Washington Redskins 12 Denver Broncos eleven Kansas City Chiefs 9 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 9 Minnesota Vikings 8 Buffalo Bills 8 Oakland Raiders 7 7 Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 Miami dolphins 7 7 Tennessee Titans / Houston Oilers 6 6 San Francisco 49ers 5 5 New England Patriots 5 5 New York Jets 5 5 Los Angeles Chargers 5 5 Seattle Seahawks 4 4 Los Angeles Rams 4 4 Indianapolis Colts 4 4 Cleveland Browns 3 Atlanta Falcons 3 Baltimore crows 3 New Orleans Saints 2 Houston Texans 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers one Carolina Panthers one Cincinnati Bengals one Jacksonville Jaguars 0 0

