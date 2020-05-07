Texas Wesleyan faculty and staff to donate part of student tuition salary during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Faculty and staff members at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth are digging in their wallets to help their students.

The University said Thursday that faculty members are creating a fund where all faculty and staff can contribute up to 5% of their salary to directly help students pay for their tuition during the 2020-21 academic year.

“We know that this crisis has caused many unexpected difficulties. We want to help, ”said the University in a press release.

The faculty and staff said they are very aware of the burdens the pandemic has placed on our students.

In online conversations over the past two months, ": faculty and staff have heard many students tell stories about how they have held positions at those retail establishments deemed,quot; essential "just to survive, often attending virtual classes during the day while working in risky situations, afternoons and weekends, "the University said in a post on its website.

"The faculty, staff, and students are deeply affected by the loss of collegial and regular face-to-face interaction, and we all hope to return safely to campus for the fall semester."

