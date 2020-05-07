Texas Supreme Court orders release of jailed Texas hairstylist Shelly Luther – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Texas Supreme Court ordered the release of Dallas salon owner Shelly Luther, who was jailed for violating executive stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott amended his executive orders and removed the lockdown as punishment for violating the mandates.

Both Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton expressed their support for Luther on Wednesday.

State District Judge Eric Moyé sentenced Luther to seven days in jail earlier this week for contempt of court charges for disobeying a judge's temporary restraining order that prohibited him from operating his salon.

"Throwing Texans into jail who have closed their businesses through no fault of their own does not make sense, and I will not allow it to happen, ”Abbott said a day after his ruling.

Now at the center of a national debate, Luther has garnered the support of "Open Texas,quot; and other freedom of expression advocates. The organizer of one of those groups created a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $ 500,000.

