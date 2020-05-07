Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick covers jailed Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther & # 39; s Fine – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

After Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton requested his "immediate release," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he will cover a fine owed by Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who is currently serving a seven-day sentence of jail.

Later, a spokesperson confirmed that Lt. Governor Patrick did exactly that.

Luther, who owns the A La Mode Salon, was sentenced Tuesday after Judge Eric Moye said he violated state orders to stay home when he reopened his business nearly two weeks ago. He also publicly broke a Dallas County cease and desist letter ordering him to close.

Luther was also ordered to pay a fine of $ 3,500 along with $ 500 per day that his classroom is open until Friday, May 8.

Governor Greg Abbott's new executive order earlier this week allows businesses like salons and barbers to reopen in Texas that Friday.

It appears that Luther is now receiving help in terms of his fine, as Patrick publicly said he would cover that cost. She also said she would volunteer to be placed under house arrest so that she could be released.

“7 days in jail, without bail and a $ 7K fine is outrageous. Not surprisingly, Texans are responding. I am covering the $ 7K fine he had to pay and I offer to be placed under house arrest so he can go to work and feed his children, "Patrick tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paxton called for Luther's "immediate release,quot; because he believed the judge was abusing his authority and that his arrest seemed like a "political trick."

"I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, imprisoned a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to feed her." your family's table, ”said Attorney General Paxton. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which appears to be another political trick in Dallas. You should free Mrs. Luther immediately.

The attorney general sent a letter to Moye about his concerns about his arrest and sentencing.

Paxton told Up News Info 11 News that there is no action he can take beyond expressing his opinion as the state's top attorney.

"We thought that was overkill. It was an abuse of discretion and that the judge shouldn't put people like her in jail who are just trying to make a living, "Paxton said.

Abbott also released a statement Wednesday, saying he agrees with the statement and Paxton's letter.

The salon owner has gathered a crowd of residents who supported his decision to reopen his business, even if he defied state orders.

Protesters could be seen Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near the Dallas County Jail, demanding their release.

So far, a GoFundMe page created for Luther has raised over $ 380,000. The goal was originally $ 250,000 but has since increased to $ 500,000.