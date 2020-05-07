Texas Governor relaxes order on jailed hair salon owner Shelley Luther

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott withdrew from jail Thursday as punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions after conservatives protested by a Dallas saloon owner who was locked up for refusing to keep his business closed.

In a quick relaxation of her own rules, Abbott said her new order should free Shelley Luther, who was held in the Dallas County Jail this week for keeping her classroom open in defiance of the governor's restrictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. .

Luther refused to apologize for repeatedly violating the order, leading a judge to find her in contempt of court and sentenced her to one week behind bars. His punishment quickly became a rallying cry for Republican lawmakers and conservative activists, and an online fundraising campaign had raised more than $ 500,000 for Luther as of Thursday morning.

"Throwing Texans into jail who have closed their businesses through no fault of their own does not make sense, and I will not allow it to happen," Abbott said in a statement. He also mentioned two women along the Texas border who were similarly jailed for violating their executive orders, but whose arrests have not drawn as much attention or inspired protests.

May 5 Reservation Photo of Shelly Luther. —Dellas County Sheriff & # 39; s Office via AP

The reversal reflects the growing pressure Abbott is experiencing to restart the state's economy at a much faster rate. It also occurs just as Abbott was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after Abbott relaxed its enforcement of its previous virus safeguards, the Texas Supreme Court ordered that Luther be released from jail.

Texas began allowing restaurants and retailers to reopen last week under limited capacity. At the time, Abbott suggested that it wouldn't be until mid-May that hair and beauty salons could resume service to customers. But some have openly rejected and challenged their timeline, including two Republican party state lawmakers who allowed reporters to film them cutting their hair outside of Houston earlier this week.

Texas has had more than 34,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 940 deaths related to the virus. Texas reported 42 new deaths Wednesday, one of its highest totals in a single day since the outbreak began, but Abbott has said it focuses on hospitalization rates that remain constant and infection rates that have declined since mid April.

Luther was cited last month for keeping her salon open despite state and local directives keeping nonessential businesses closed, but she continued to defy the order and tore up a cease and desist letter in front of television cameras.

"I couldn't feed my family and my stylists couldn't feed their families," Luther said Tuesday, saying he had applied for a federal loan but did not receive it until Sunday.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye said during the hearing that he would consider imposing a fine rather than jail time if Luther apologized and did not reopen until allowed, but Luther declined.

"Feeding my children is not selfish," he told Moye. "If you think the law is more important than feeding the kids, then stick with your decision, but I'm not going to close the room."

Moye wrote in his contempt trial: "The challenge to the court order was open, blatant, and intentional." He noted that despite an opportunity to apologize, Luther "expressed no contrition, remorse, or regret,quot; for his actions.

