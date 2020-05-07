Test of drone delivery service planned for San Mateo counties, Contra Costa – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN BRUNO (Up News Info SF) – Residents of San Mateo and Contra Costa counties will soon have the option to receive some drone packages, a San Bruno-based company announced Thursday.

Dive Delivery said it plans to launch a trial service for residents in the two counties where a drone could deliver small, light packages of essential items like face masks directly to a person's backyard.

The company said it would first send a drone on a test flight to a resident's home when they register for trial. Once the test flight is complete, a package will be placed on the drone and delivered to the person's backyard.

Dive did not respond to a request for comment on whether people who do not have backyards or who live in apartment complexes could receive packages through drone delivery.

The delivery system also notifies customers before and after the packages are delivered to ensure they are not under the drone, according to Dive, a subsidiary of drone consulting and services company Airzus.

Delivery planning and execution will be handled by drone flight operations management company Avision and its mobile app.

Several companies, including Google and UPS, have raised the idea of ​​using drones to deliver packages for several years.

In 2015, Amazon unveiled a prototype of a Prime Air drone, which would deliver packages weighing less than five pounds in less than half an hour.

Prime Air drones were expected to start delivering packages last year, but the delivery method is not yet available.

The Uber travel booking service has also toyed with the use of drones to deliver ordered food on its Uber Eats service. The company began testing drone food delivery for two last year in San Diego.

Locally, the City of Concord has approved multiple delivery robot permits in recent years. Starship Technologies has provided drone delivery services for DoorDash and Postmates, while Marble Robotics' courier robots have delivered things like groceries and takeaways in downtown Concord.

According to Dive, the Avision app handles airspace clearance requests with the Federal Aviation Administration. Dive did not respond to a question about how much contact the company has had with local officials in San Mateo and Contra Costa counties.

However, a Contra Costa county spokesman said that as long as the drones are launched from a private area and do not touch the ground, they are technically likely not within the operational range of any of the counties, and that they would not require Dive to permission to operate.

The FAA has also facilitated the operation of drone delivery services during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"The FAA is permitting the use of drones for COVID-19 response efforts within our existing emergency regulations and procedures," the agency said in a statement. "Our Small Unmanned Aircraft Rule (Part 107) and Certificate of Authorization process allow operators to transport goods and certain medical supplies, including test kits, most prescription drugs and, in certain circumstances, blood, always that the flight complies with all the provisions of the rule or authorization. "

Residents of both counties can visit the Dive website at divedelivery.com to sign up for the trial delivery service.

