Ten games to score on the calendar – Up News Info

The NFL released its 256-season regular game schedule on Thursday. Here are 10 non-Broncos games that should be seen on the date:

1. Tampa Bay in New Orleans (September 13, 2:25 p.m.)

Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees in the first game of the season is the best matchup of Week 1 and Green Bay-Minnesota is second. Brady and Brees have 1,088 combined touchdown passes in the regular season.

2. New England in Seattle (September 20, 6:20 p.m.)

The first of three West Coast games for the Patriots is their first trip to Seattle in eight years. If full stadiums are banned, that will only help new quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

3. Kansas City in Baltimore (September 28, 6:15 p.m.)

These teams were on a collision course in the playoffs last year until Tennessee defeated the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round. The Ravens' rebuilt defensive line, led by Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, will have to chase Patrick Mahomes.

4. San Francisco in New England (October 25, 2:25 p.m.)

At the same time, the Broncos host Kansas City, the 49ers and Patriots meet at Foxborough. It will be quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's first game against New England.

5. San Francisco in New Orleans (November 15, 2:25 p.m.)

When the teams met last November at the Superdome, they combined to score 94 points (48-46 overtime earned by the 49ers) and 981 offensive yards. Sign up

6. Kansas City at Tampa Bay (November 29, 2:25 p.m.)

Mahomes vs. Brady has served excellent football in the past two years, including the Patriots' overtime victory in the January 2019 AFC title game. Can Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski keep up with Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce?

7. Dallas in Cincinnati (December 13, 11 a.m.)

We have to put Joe Burrow, the best overall pick, somewhere on this list, right? The Bengals have stocked up on defense to complement Burrow.

8. Minnesota in New Orleans (December 25, 2:30 p.m.)

The NBA has attempted to take over Christmas Day / Night with five games. He'll have to advance to mid-afternoon for a rematch of last year's NFC wild card round game (won by the Vikings in overtime).

9. Buffalo in New England (December 28, to be confirmed)

Could this game be the official change of the AFC East guard? The Bills added catcher Stefon Diggs and have a muffled defense. Who knows what the Patriots might be like at this point.

10. Seattle in San Francisco (January 3, 2:25 p.m.)

The two NFC West rivals meet again in week 17. Last year, the 49ers won in Seattle to win the division and the home advantage; the Seahawks had to hit the road. The division could be at stake again.