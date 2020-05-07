TBT celebrity photos released this week

Behind the scenes photos of the set Bad Girls Start this week's #ThrowbackThursday! 💋
one)
Jonathan Bennett shared some behind-the-scenes photos taken on the set of Bad Girls, as well as one of him with Ariana Grande on the set of "Thank U Next,quot;, in honor of the film's 16th anniversary:
2)
In celebration of her mother's 65th birthday, Britney Spears posted this photo of the two in the early 2000s:
3)
Janet Jackson shared this photo of herself on the phone in the 1980s:
4)
Joan Collins posted this photo of herself with Paul Newman in the 60s:
5)
Nicole Kidman shared this nice photo of herself taken in the 90s:
6)
Madonna posted this video of herself highlighting a ton of moments from her nearly 40-year career:
7)
In honor of David Beckham's 45th birthday, Victoria Beckham shared this photo of the two walking their dogs in 1997:
8)
Dolly Parton posted this beautiful photo of herself from the 70s:
9)
Mindy Kaling gave it back The office days to highlight the importance of social distancing:
10)
Diane Keaton shared this video of herself on Tonight's show with Johnny Carson In the 70s:
eleven)
John Boyega posted this video of him and Oscar Isaac on the set of Skywalker's rise in 2018, in celebration of May 4 (also known as Star Wars day):
12)
Seth Rogen shared this photo of himself doing standup in 1995:
13)
Will Smith took him back to his The prince of Bel Air days with your #TBT:
14)
Billy Ray Cyrus shared this photo of him and his wife, Tish, taken in the 90s:
fifteen.
Reese Witherspoon posted this photo of herself where she appears to be using all the late 90s trends at once:
sixteen.
Salma Hayek shared this photo of herself and Johnny Depp at Frank Sinatra's 80th birthday party in 1995:
17)
Nate Berkus posted this photo of himself going to the prom in the late 80s:
18)
Hillary Clinton shared this photo of herself with her grandmother in the early 1950s:
19)
Zooey Deschanel posted this photo from New girl Cast in honor of everyone watching the show while quarantined:
twenty)
Sofía Vergara shared this photo of herself in the 90s:
twenty-one)
Jennifer Aniston posted this photo of her turning off the paparazzi in the late '90s, and basically summed it up as her feelings for the crown (which, in truth, it's all of us):
22)
Finally Natalie Portman gave us a double #TBT this week. First it was a photo of herself at 15 years old in 1996, and she subtitled it with whether or not it should crown explosions:
2. 3)
And his second was a look back at his character Padmé Amidala from Star Wars prequels, in honor of May 4:
Nostalgia trip
Take a trip down memory lane that will make you nostalgic AF
