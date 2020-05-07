Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres add voice to demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery

WENN

Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were involved in the 25-year fatal shooting outside of Brunswick, Georgia, in February, were eventually arrested and charged with murder.

More celebrities have joined the rally to seek justice for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Following the leadership established by the NBA star Lebron James expressing their outrage, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Ellen Degeneres He turned to his individual Twitter account to condemn the fatal shooting of the 25-year-old.

On Thursday May 7, Swift tweeted: "I am absolutely devastated and horrified by the senseless, cold-blooded, racially motivated murder of Ahmaud Arbery. #JusticeForAhmaud." DeGeneres also shared a similar sentiment in his tweet when he wrote: "This young man was jogging, and he was hunted down and killed for no reason other than the color of his skin. His name is Ahmaud Arbery."

The host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"He continued to express his stance and extended his sympathy to the Arbery family." I join everyone who calls #JusticeForAhmaud and sends all my love to his family. #IRunWithMaud, "he declared.

Criminal justice activist Kardashian, meanwhile, went one step further by urging fans to sign a Change.org petition calling for the men responsible for Arbery's death. "Sign this petition to press charges and bring justice to the family of Ahmaud Arbery #JusticeForAhmaudArbery", "el"keeping up with the Kardashians"star tweeted.

The trio were among the many who demanded justice for Arbery since graphic images of his shooting in February appeared. James and presidential candidate Joe Biden were the first to share their anger online. Since then, Sean "P Diddy"Combs, Justin Timberlake, Michael B. Jordan and Viola Davis They have joined the cause along with several other stars.

Arbery was shot dead while running outside Brunswick, Georgia, in February. Video of the incident captured two white men, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, waited for him to approach a parked white truck before gunshots were heard. The father and son reportedly claimed they thought he was a thief.

The posted video has sparked widespread outrage at the Arbery murder. Late Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the McMichaels were finally arrested. They were charged with murder and aggravated assault. As the two men confronted Arbery with firearms, it was Travis who fired the fatal shot.