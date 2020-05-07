Tara Reade spoke to Megyn Kelly about Joe Biden's assault allegations

Tara Reade, the former Biden staff member who has accused the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate of sexual assault, will share his story through an interview with the former Fox News presenter Megyn Kelly. Initially, Reade recorded Biden's alleged inappropriate behavior in 2019, but just over a month ago, he shared a more detailed history how the presidential candidate allegedly sexually assaulted her while working for him in 1993. Since then, a ex neighbor de Reade has come forward to corroborate his story, saying that Reade told him about the alleged incident in the mid-1990s. Last Friday, Biden finally addressed the accusation directly, releasing a statement denying Reade's allegations.

According to The daily beastReade contacted Kelly to schedule the interview after canceling scheduled meetings with other journalists over the weekend, apparently in part because of how Kelly had handled conversations about sexual assault in the past. (Really? Megyn "is really racist black face? Kelly?)

"He was emotional, powerful, and I asked him all the difficult questions," Kelly said of her meeting with Reade. "But to her credit, she said that's what she wanted. She knows me and my job and said, 'I knew you were going to ask me tough questions.' But I knew you were informed of trauma & # 39;”, a Reference not only to Kelly's well-known sexual harassment charge that helped end Fox News founder Roger Ailes' career, but also to his frequent interviews with victims of sexual harassment and assault during # MeToo Segments on the short-lived Megyn Kelly Today.

Although the full interview has not yet been published (Kelly plans to post the video on her Instagram page on Thursday night or Friday morning), Kelly has released two short clips Make fun of the interview, and it's working.

In the first video, Reade talks about the experience he has had since filing the sexual assault allegations, specifically his treatment on social media and by Biden supporters.

"There is a certain hypocrisy, and the campaign says that it is safe, that it is not." All my social networks have been hacked, all my personal information has been dragged. Anyone who may have a complaint against me, an ex-boyfriend or a former owner, or whatever, has been able to have a platform instead of me, talking about things that have nothing to do with 1993. "

With this quote, Reade mentions one of the classic tactics deployed against women who present accusations of sexual assault against any man, but particularly those in positions of power: attempts to discredit the moral character of the alleged victim. Biden responded to Reade's accusations not only by calling them false, but also by drawing on Biden's own story of "supporting women" in their ability as a politician, implying that a man who passed the Violence Against Women Act will never sexually attack someone. Like Up News Info, senior reporter Esther Wang wrote On Wednesday, Biden still calls Reade a liar, but "with a superficial glitter from MeToo: a liar we now have to listen to."

In the clip from the interview, Reade identifies this herself, pointing to the contradiction in "believing survivors" rhetoric that the Biden campaign brags, while simultaneously bringing together prominent women in the Democratic party to speak out in defense of Biden. .

"Their campaign is taking the position that they want all women to be able to speak safely … I haven't experienced that."

At second interview clipReade tells Kelly that she would be willing to take the oath and be questioned, but takes a different stance when asked if she would take a polygraph.

"I am not a criminal. Joe Biden should take the polygraph. What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we are presumed guilty and we all have to take polygraphs? So I'll have one, if Joe Biden takes one.

Based on the content of these clips, it appears that Kelly's interview gave Reade an opportunity to speak extensively about the allegations and the treatment he has received since making his story public. Reade is coming to share her own story in her own words, an opportunity that should be given to each victim of an alleged sexual assault.