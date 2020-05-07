Tara Reade does an on-camera interview with Megyn Kelly – Up News Info

Megyn Kelly said Thursday that she had done an on-camera interview with Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault in a 1993 incident.

In an appearance on Morning Joe, Biden vigorously denied the allegations, saying "never, never happened."

Kelly wrote on Twitter: "EXCLUSIVE MK: former Biden employee #TaraReade, who accuses VP of FMR #Joe Biden Of sexually assaulting her in 1993, he sits down with me in his first on-camera interview since Biden denied his allegations. Her story and some tough questions in a fascinating exchange. Lots of news to come …

Reade reportedly pulled out of an interview scheduled last weekend with Chris Wallace on Fox News, Kelly's former employer. Reade claimed that in 1993, as a member of Biden's Senate staff, he pushed her against the wall of a Senate hallway and entered her with his finger.

It's unclear where Kelly will post the interview, but she has previously posted them on her Instagram page.

Kelly has spoken about the sexual harassment she said she experienced from Roger Ailes, the Fox News chief who was expelled in 2016.