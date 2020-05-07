Tami Roman talks about how the reality TV show has a big impact on mental health

Instagram

This comes after Vivica A. Fox alludes during her recent appearance on the Fox Soul show by Claudia Jordan & # 39; Out Loud with Claudia Jordan & # 39 ;. that NeNe Leakes is on drugs.

Tami Roman caught wind of Vivica A. Foxcomments from NeNe leaksThe possible use of drugs. In response to the claims, the "Basketball WivesAl alum takes the opportunity to talk about how reality shows play a role in the cast's mental health.

"As someone who has been on RealityTV for a long time, your mental health can be absolutely affected," he wrote in an Instagram comment. "Yes, you are involved in a drama, but that does not deny how that drama and the repercussions play on your psyche, how it affects your family, your business … etc."

VH1's personality continued, "It is not unusual for someone to want to seek help at some point." Tami also seemed to defend NeNe and debunk speculation as she wrote, "As for the other things being said, I don't know anything about it and have been close to her several times."

Vivica sparked speculation that NeNe was drugged during her recent appearance in Claudia JordanFox Soul show "Out loud with Claudia Jordan". During the interview, Claudia and the guests, who also included Lisa Raye and Syleena Johnson, discussed NeNe's statements about seeking therapy after the end of season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

"I'm looking for a therapist. I've had a phone call with the therapist. We haven't seen each other in person because we can't because of the quarantine," NeNe shared. "I felt very traumatized. I think a lot of times, people see the outside hard and don't know that sometimes it hurts inside like everyone else."

"I think mental health awareness is key. I think we should all be excited about mental health," Syleena sarcastically chimed in. Vivica intervened, implying that NeNe was drugged. "Sometimes I think, 'What's really going on?' Let's talk about that for a second, honey. I just wanted to know if you saw a little, um um."

She added: "I definitely think something is mentally happening. You can only spit out so much poison and after a while, it doesn't affect you negatively."