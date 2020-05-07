Tami Roman explains how basketball wives ruined her and Shaunie O & # 39; Neal's friendship

Tami Roman's career has flourished even with Basketball Wives in her rearview mirror. Tami Roman recently spoke about the disappearance of her friendship and that of Shaunie O & # 39; Neal.

During the last season of Basketball Wives, it became clear that Tami had overcome the drama that came from being in the women's group and moving on to bigger and better things.

In fact, she announced just before the season began that it would be her last. Not only did she have a busy acting career, but she had just married her new husband Reggie Youngblood.

Roman recently appeared on Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly podcast, where she was candid about where she and Shaunie are.

‘I thought Shaunie and I were true friends. I think I put more weight and more value on friendship than she was really doing. From my point of view, I really cared and respected Shaunie very, very much. And so the last two seasons made me feel like I was not reciprocated. You have to recognize that and honor it. If people don't fuck with you like that, they just don't fuck with you. No harm, no fault. But I realized it wasn't that deep for her. "

She went on to explain how the show ruined her friendship and O & # 39; Neal's friendship and whether she would return.

‘I liked my time at Basketball Wives. I enjoyed it, I think that in the last two seasons the dynamics of the show changed for me and it was not fun going to work. Cast changes or cast additions were no longer an environment I wanted to be in any longer. If they made cast changes, yes, because I liked it. I liked most of the girls there. But they don't ask me and I don't answer. They are happy that I left and I am happy that I left. "

