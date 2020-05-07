Tamar Braxton's sisters Trina and Towanda, along with their men, will join her and David Adefeso online for a discussion on how to mix families

Today, Tamar Braxton fans have a really special show. She simply let the people on her social media account know that her sisters, Trina and Towanda will be joining her and David Adefeso, along with their men, for an exciting talk on how to mix families.

Check out the message Tamar shared on her social media account below.

‘Tonight at 8PM / PST on“ Tamar Takes ”Youtube. My sisters and their men will join David and me for a healthy group discussion on how to unite families. We don't have a show for you! We ask that you come well equipped with your drinks, questions and concerns. Put your babies to bed and let adult people talk about it! "Tamar captioned her post.

He also said to his fans: ‘Be sure to send a short video with your questions via text message! (805) 387-2363 ".

A follower posted, "May I say that I am here for the betterment of men that all the Braxton sisters have passed through!" And another follower said, "Towanda got a snack and food in one. See you Towanda."

Someone else said, "This podcast is brilliant and the power is on … you can tell it's all the way and it's beautiful to see our kings standing proud of their women."

Another follower posted this message: ‘Is it at the same time that the battle with the ladies falls? I need to check that because I want to tune in to you, but I definitely can't lose the battle with the Queens! "

A commenter wrote: ‘Sean and Towanda still kick it? That's what happens man … go to all of you. "

Another follower posted this: "Well … it's going to be good tonight." I wait on Thursday nights, even though my man lives in Jersey, so he and I can't look together. "

Tamar fans just adore this new series called Quarantined and docked that she has with David.

Tamar & # 39; s BF is also making fans happy with all kinds of financial advice she's been sharing on YouTube these days.



