Sutton Stracke from & # 39; RHOBH on the consequences of Teddi Mellencamp: I hope we can reconcile

Sutton Stracke, the rookie to the Beverly Hills royal housewives, stirred some feathers when he made a pregnant Teddi Mellencamp cry at the Kyle Richards table calling her boring.

Sutton says he hopes they can be reconciled.

"I hope Teddi and I will reconcile," Sutton told HollywoodLife. "They call it a reality show for a reason because there is a reality about a group of women coming together and being friends and having conflict and then resolution. I think just because there is a conflict and a resolution does not mean there is going to be another conflict and another resolution. I don't know. I hope so. "

