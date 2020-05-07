Sutton Stracke from & # 39; RHOBH on the consequences of Teddi Mellencamp: I hope we can reconcile

Sutton Stracke, the rookie to the Beverly Hills royal housewives, stirred some feathers when he made a pregnant Teddi Mellencamp cry at the Kyle Richards table calling her boring.

Sutton says he hopes they can be reconciled.

"I hope Teddi and I will reconcile," Sutton told HollywoodLife. "They call it a reality show for a reason because there is a reality about a group of women coming together and being friends and having conflict and then resolution. I think just because there is a conflict and a resolution does not mean there is going to be another conflict and another resolution. I don't know. I hope so. "

Sutton has already annoyed viewers for an earlier season when he said he had never heard of Rihanna's Fenty label, and began to despise celebrities who create fashion lines.

Until now, she has shown that she can defend herself, it is not strange to say what she thinks, even if it causes confrontation. She was introduced to the show by Lisa Rinna, who also brought Garcelle Beauvais to the show.