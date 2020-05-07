Suspicious fires erupt in the San Rafael canal neighborhood – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Several fires broke out in the San Rafael Canal neighborhood early Thursday morning, the largest being an alarm fire near the San Rafael marina.

San Rafael firefighters said they received calls to 911 reporting the burning of the structure near the yacht port at 5:45 a.m. at 95 Medway Rd.

A fire dispatcher said additional devices have been seen dispatched to the scene.

San Rafael police announced on Nixle around 6 a.m. that firefighters were also working on additional fires near Bellam Boulevard, Hoag Street, Canal Street and Larkspur Street.

Authorities said the fires were suspicious and that a suspect was being sought.

Police identified the suspect through video from a surveillance camera, but did not reveal any other details.

The fires forced the closure of several streets in the area.