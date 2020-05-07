Survey finds 2 out of 3 would watch sports on TV, even without fans at booths – Up News Info

A new ESPN poll shows fans are ready for live games to start again, even if they can't go see them in person.

In the poll, 65 percent said they would watch sports without fans in the stands.

%MINIFYHTML2677542489c2784e9cf21a2334b8659014%

We've seen it in South Korea, where baseball teams have been playing with just a photo of masked fans in the stands.

It has been approximately two months since the live sports here were canceled. Many leagues are weighing options on how to return as states begin to reopen.

The NFL seems optimistic. He plans to release his season calendar later on Thursday.