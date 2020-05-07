Summer Walker Shares Strange Conspiracy Theory That Binds Coronavirus With Overpopulation

Twitter

Up News Info – Summer hiker Just made another post in the headlines on your social media account. The singer, who recently sparked rumors of a dispute with Willow Smith, has raised people's eyebrows with his strange conspiracy theory that seems to link coronavirus to overpopulation.

"All I want to know is if these mf cared so much about population control why didn't they put a limit on having children all over the world like China a long time ago. You can have 1 MAYBE 2 & das it and das law, disposing of the families of these 8 children would simply be prohibited, "she wrote on her private Instagram account, apparently suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic is just a lie to cover up a mass murder and reduce the number of people.

She continued: "Instead of going through the Georgia guidestones and deciding to say they were screwed, we create a false martial law to implement the virus and throw everyone into the fema camps mass murdering."

In the end, however, he told his followers to ignore what he had just said. "NOW FORGET EVERYTHING I just said. I lied about everything I have no idea what I'm talking about," his post concluded.

As if it wasn't confusing enough, the caption came with racy photos of her flaunting her bare bottom in lace panties that have nothing to do with the conspiracy theory she shared.

"I can't even take her seriously because of the photo she used," a puzzled fan reacted to her post. Another similar shared: "Am I trying to understand the relationship between its title and the image? Are you promoting masturbation as another option to control the population? I am very confused."

A third person, however, called Summer "smart" for using the images to draw more attention to her caption, "she knew that people would pay attention to a shot in the ass and read the caption, rather than pay attention on your own. "

Taking the singer's theory of "Playing Games" seriously, one person agreed with her over the overcrowding concern. "I totally agree because my damn cousin I definitely need the law to tell her to stop having children because she is 7 and has no custody of any … and sad to say we all know a person like this," said the person. .

Another, however, thinks Summer's random thinking was only the result of her "social anxiety," and commented, "Her social anxiety must be working again."