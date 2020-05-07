Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



As everyone continues to grapple with the rapid pandemic of COVID-19, it is natural to have a ton of Questions Up News Info has done its best to keep readers up-to-date on the most important news while providing a key perspective on those general questions. Where's the spread this week? You should wear a mask, right? How does science pair with a vaccine (and the researchers are close)?

So far, however, we have not fully attempted to deal with one of the pandemic's biggest pending and timely questions: what should the reopening be like? Beyond essential businesses and healthcare facilities, this month we have slowly begun to witness things like the return of drive-ins or the racing leagues herald reboots. With entire states, from Texas to Florida, recently loosening various guidelines and restrictions on business and public movement, thinking about reopening (if the time is right, the type of security mechanisms needed, etc.) feels more relevant than ever .

This Thursday at 1:30 p.m. M. ET (10:30 a.m. PT), we will reflect on just that when we speak to an expert on the subject: Harvard Assistant Professor of Exposure Assessment Science Dr. Joseph Allen. This spring, Dr. Allen has been sought after by everyone from The New York Times to ESPN for his special expertise in building science, or how indoor construction environments, from homes and schools to labs and stadiums, affect our general health. (The extreme TL; DR for these times: proper ventilation, filtration, and humidity can help reduce the spread of pathogens.) Dr. Allen has an upcoming book on the subject, Healthy buildings Available April 21, and obviously COVID-19 has made its focus at the intersection of construction science and health science even more vital.

In a conversation (socially distant, video chatted) with Up News Info' intrepid health reporter Dra. Beth MoleDr. Allen will answer questions from Up News Info and readers to help us understand and imagine what it could be (and should be) reopening for communities and workplaces. The discussion will take place through the Periscope live streaming app and will be hosted at the Up News Info Technica Twitter Account (@ arstechnica, you can certainly send us your questions), but we'll also include the video below once things get going for those who prefer to sit in place. In the meantime, check out some of Dr. Allen's ideas linked above and start sharing the most pressing questions in your mind below.