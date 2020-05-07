Stress from COVID-19 concerns Visiting many in strange dreams – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – As people try to keep the coronavirus out of their bodies, psychologists say it weighs heavily on their minds and, not surprisingly, appears in their subconscious when they dream.

New Zealander Sharon Lyon is visiting her family in Berkeley, but with the pandemic ongoing, it has not been a very restorative stay.

"I just started sleeping in the last five days. I'm, like, processing what's going on," Lyon said.

There is a lot to worry about these days. But when we sleep, our minds don't stop working, according to Berkeley clinical psychologist Dr. Alan Siegel.

"Google searches, in mid-April, had increased 400 percent in,quot; Why do I have strange dreams? ", Said.

Dr. Siegel has spent much of his career studying dreams and how they work. He says nightmares are often more symbolic than literal, citing the 1991 Berkeley fire storm as an example.

“Very few of the people dreamed of the fire or the firestorm. But they had metaphorical dreams: wild animals chasing them, floods or other natural disasters, but not fires, "Siegel said.

Currently, many people report strange dreams. For some reason, a common one during the pandemic involves insect infestations. Professional dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg says she's been hearing a lot about hand-centered dreams lately.

%MINIFYHTML6799af9ede232eb882e74c3e867d5bbd14%

"Like, the hands stop working, the skin is peeling off the hands or the hands are falling off," he said. "And I think the hands are so focused because we are afraid to touch anything!"

Dreams occur during REM sleep, which often occurs just before waking up. So if they seem more vivid, it may be because the alarm clock isn't interrupting sleep as much these days. And while they can be scary, dream researchers say, for people suffering from unresolved stress, nightmares are not always a bad thing.

"Moderate and occasional nightmares, even if they are really distressing, could be a sign that we are really coming to terms and finding a solution," said Dr. Siegel.

But, he says, if the nightmares are extreme and violent and linger on daytime thoughts, that may mean that the stress is getting overwhelming and it's time to seek help.

Strange dreams have become a worldwide phenomenon that a group called the International Association for the Study of Dreams has begun to document people's dreams during the pandemic. Those interested in participating in a survey conducted by the association can visit the group's website.