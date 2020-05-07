Stranger Things: Full List of Movies Watched by Writers Reveals & # 39; Season 4 DNA & # 39;

The complete list of movies that inspired the fourth season of Strange things has been released.

Every time the writers get together to create new episodes of the hit Netflix show, they share the movies everyone has been watching on a specialized Twitter account called @strangerwriters.

Every Friday since November, they've been releasing the names of these movies as part of a series of Friday tweets from the Video Store.

However, with the fourth season fully written, a recent post on April 24 was the last, and to celebrate, they shared a full whiteboard of each movie to inspire the new episodes.





The tweet read, "This is it, our last video store on Friday! Every time we discussed a movie, we wrote it on a whiteboard. So here it is: the Video Store whiteboard in all its glory.

"That means, yes, in this forum, you will discover the DNA that makes up season 4! Enjoy and stay safe!"

If you hope to find clues as to what to expect, the image could give you a headache – it has everything from British horror movies The descent to Jim Carrey's comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Other amazing films to list include the Coen brothers FargoStanley Kubrick, Vietnam War Drama The metal jacket and Colin Trevorrow's criticism Henry's book.

The inclusion of Bram Stoker's Dracula, The devil's lawyer and 28 days laterHowever, it certainly hints that the dark times are yet to come for the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, an idea that has been corroborated by Steve Harrington actor Joe Kery, who recently said Total movie that the new season is "scarier" than the previous seasons.

See the image in its entirety below.





Find everything we know so far about Strange things season four, including a possible Netflix release date, here.