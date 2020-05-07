Store workers become enforcers of social distancing rules

NEW YORK (AP) – Sandy Jensen's customer service job at a Sam’s Club in Fullerton, California typically involves checking member ID cards at the door and answering questions. But the coronavirus has made her a kind of sheriff of the store.

Now he must confront shoppers who don't wear masks and enforce social distancing measures, such as limits on the number of people allowed inside. Efforts sometimes provoke irritable clients.

"They are behaving worse now," said Jensen. "Everyone is nervous. I have hostile limbs on my face. "

Their frustration is shared by store workers across the country, who are suddenly asked to apply the rules governing shopping during the pandemic, a stressful role for which most of them have received little or no no training. The burden is sure to increase as more businesses in nearly a dozen states begin to reopen.

Even if there is a security guard in the store, employees complain that they often face challenging shoppers.

"I think people are backing down because their freedoms are being controlled," said Marc Perrone, president of the International Union of Commercial and Food Workers, which represents 1.3 million members, including supermarket workers. "Members are not comfortable trying to corner the client. Management will take the client's side."

Tensions in stores recently resulted in violence in at least two states. A Michigan security officer was fatally shot last week after telling a customer to wear a mask at a Family Dollar store. Two McDonald & # 39; s employees in Oklahoma City were killed Wednesday by a customer who was angry that the restaurant's dining room was closed, police said.

Also in Oklahoma, a city abandoned its mask rule after store employees were threatened. And at a southern California grocery store called Vons, a man appeared in what looked like a Ku Klux Klan bell. It ignored workers' requests to remove it until it reached the cash register, according to the supermarket.

Masks are required in some states. Some major retailers, including the Costco Wholesale Club, have made the masks mandatory regardless of government policy. But even in stores that post posters of mask recommendations, workers often have to approach visitors without a mask.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer and largest private employer, said it works with law enforcement in communities where face coatings are required.

Jeff Reid, who works at the meat counter at a Giant store in Silver Spring, Maryland, that demands masks, said the one who greets his store is the one who confronts shoppers, not the security guard posted outside.

“We go to the front line every day. If it's illegal without your mask, why do you have ATMs and teens trying to enforce this when it's the law? "asked Zeid, who often has to reprimand clients to stay 6 feet away.

Pandemic tasks are the latest example of workers being asked to control the commercial space. Last year, retailers, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, asked customers to refrain from carrying guns openly in stores, even where state law allows. The stores did not openly ban guns because they did not want workers to have to enforce a ban. But the way in which workers should respond to customers who carry weapons has remained unclear. Many retailers left it to the discretion of store managers and provided guidance and training for workers.

Jason Brewer, a spokesman for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, said it is not the role of a retail employee to enforce local law or executive order on facial covers or any other protocol. He said the police should be involved and that buyers can do their part.

“The industry is very focused on security protocols as they reopen. But consumers should keep this in mind, "said Brewer.

At a Costco in Midlothian, Virginia, Wendy Alonzo said the marks on the floor that indicated adequate social distancing were good reminders. She said she is frustrated when other customers seem to ignore that they are blocking a hallway, forcing her to pass.

"And then they look askance like you're too close, but it's like you're blocking the way, and I'm not going to wait here all day for you to make your decision if you want eggs, milk or cheese," Alonzo said Wednesday.

Target spokesman Joshua Thomas said the chain has not experienced major problems with buyers who don't comply with social distance rules. He attributes some of that to Target by following local ordinances and not mandating at the national level. If customers don't follow the protocols, stores can add more posters or play more frequent reminders on the public address system. Target can also reduce the number of customers entering the store.

"The safety of team members is our top priority," said Thomas.

Many other companies are trying to calm tensions between workers and customers.

Fresh Market, a Greensboro, North Carolina-based gourmet food chain with more than 150 stores, was one of the first supermarkets to request that shoppers wear masks. But a spokeswoman said she has not denied entry to customers without covering her face.

"We do not want to put our team members in a confrontational situation that could result in unintended consequences during an already difficult time for many," company spokeswoman Meghan Flynn said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Workers can also pose problems.

Scott Nash, CEO of MOM's Organic Market, which operates 19 stores in the Mid-Atlantic region, said he had to deal with some employees who felt too empowered and hostile to customers.

He acknowledges that the training for his 1,500 employees has been "on the go,quot; and that he has not had time to implement a "training module,quot;. But he tells the workers to "use your common sense."

"Don't be too lazy and don't publicly control or embarrass yourself," Nash said.

Associated Press journalist Henry Kurz in Midlothian, Virginia contributed to this report.

