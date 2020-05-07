Stock markets in Europe rise as investors wait for payroll data: live updates

European markets rise before the release of new damage meters.
Global markets mixed on Thursday as investors held their breath over data that could add to the picture of how the global economy is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
European markets rose in early trading after a day mostly on the downside in Asia. Futures markets signaled a positive opening for Wall Street.
Washington is expected to release the latest monthly payroll data on Thursday, showing the extent of the outbreak and efforts to contain it. While the decline in new cases in some of the hardest hit places has given investors some reason to cheer, they also face the possibility of a rise in new infections elsewhere, especially as closure efforts dwindle. .
Highlighting the concerns, the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA Longer term, which is generally seen as a place to park money in turbulent times, were higher in early Thursday operations. Oil prices in the futures markets fell, giving the markets another warning note.
In Tokyo, where trading resumed after a series of vacations, the Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.3 percent. Most of the other regional markets fell. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.5 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent. South Korea's Kospi was flat. In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 index was down 0.4 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 Index rose 0.3 percent earlier. The DAX index in Germany gained 0.7 percent at the open, while the CAC 40 in France rose 0.5 percent.
China's exports to the rest of the world unexpectedly increased in April. While that appears to be a positive development at a time when the coronavirus has slowed demand for just about everything, the good news may be fleeting.
Chinese customs authorities said on Thursday that exports in dollars increased 3.5 percent compared to April 2019. It was the first increase since the outbreak in Wuhan in December and spread worldwide. The results surprised economists surveyed by Bloomberg and Reuters who had predicted another decline.
China's economy, which contracted in the first quarter for the first time in decades, is expected to continue to struggle in part because the pandemic has closed stores in many other countries that would have sold products made in China.
An increase in exports would normally be seen as positive news, but economists attributed the increase to a return in Chinese production, and to local companies filling pre-existing orders, rather than a career in new business. China's vast trading machine will face tough challenges as the world recovers in the coming months, amid signs that the long-running trade war between the United States and China is heating up again.
More predictably, imports fell 14.2 percent in April compared to the previous year, as China's closure efforts and slow restart slowed demand.
The Bank of England, the central bank of Great Britain, said on Thursday that the economy in the April-June quarter would be almost 30 percent smaller than at the end of 2019, as consumer spending would drop almost 30 percent. , while business income, investment, and trade all contracted sharply.
The bank said the year-round economy by 2020 would likely drop 14 percent, compared to a 1 percent increase in 2019.
But the bank, which also announced it would keep interest rates stable at 0.1 percent, said it expected economic activity to pick up "materially in the latter part of 2020 and 2021,quot; after the blockades in Britain and elsewhere. get relief and people can get back to work A 15 percent jump in economic growth is forecast for 2021.
In its report, the bank said it had tested the financial strength of the major British banks and found that they were strong enough to continue lending in the difficult economic environment.
The bank, which described its report as a "scenario,quot; rather than a formal forecast, acknowledged that the outlook for the British and global economies was unusually uncertain and depended on the evolution of the pandemic and "how governments, households and the companies,quot;. " On Wednesday The European Commission projects a collapse of 7.4 percent in the economy of the European Union by 2020.
After a day of fluctuations between profit and loss, stocks on Wall Street ended with a small decline on Wednesday.
Markets had been buoyed this week by signs that the countries most affected by the virus were slowly emerging from economically devastating deadlocks, although gains on Monday and Tuesday were small, as was Wednesday's decline. The S,amp;P 500 fell less than 1 percent.
The rest of the week will bring more concrete evidence of the severity of the damage caused by the shutdown, with a monthly unemployment report on Friday to provide a comprehensive view of the number of Americans without jobs.
Already, reports of unemployment claims have shown that more than 30 million workers in the United States sought unemployment benefits during the six weeks through April. Another weekly update is due Thursday.
Oil prices, which had recovered in the past two days, fell on Wednesday. The benchmark crude oil price in the United States fell to just over $ 23 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell below $ 30 a barrel.
The North American plants of the big three American automakers have been closed since mid-March. Mainly.
A bunch of General Engines workers have worked, including several dozen at a plant in Bedford, Indiana, that makes chassis for Chevrolet Corvettes.
A G.M. The spokesperson said the continued operation of the factory aimed to reduce chassis shortages and help resume Corvette production more quickly once the company reopens an assembly plant in Bowling Green, Ky.
The spokesperson said the Bedford plant operated three shifts a day, with approximately 20 people per shift, compared to 250 workers per hour normally, and that the workers had volunteered for the assignment, at their usual salary.
The G.M. The spokesperson said that apart from the Bedford plant, the company had continued to work at a Texas plant to finish building a sports vehicle before the plant switched to a new model, and in Lockport, New York, to make parts. replacement for existing vehicles.
Brian Rothenberg, spokesman for the United Automobile Workers, said the union had cooperated with such efforts if the return to work was voluntary and if adequate safety measures were applied.
Strict measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Argentina have kept most of its citizens safe, but have deeply undermined its economy, setting the country on the path to what could be the ninth debt default in its 200-year history. history.
Argentina stopped making scheduled payments on its $ 65 billion debt in April, and entered a 30-day grace period that ends on May 22. If an agreement with creditors cannot be reached by then, Argentina will be officially in default, compounding economic problems that now include 50 percent inflation and a 30 percent poverty rate.
Argentina's economy minister Martin Guzmán has tried to use the grace period to present a debt reduction proposal to creditors, including large institutional investors who buy bonds, such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Pimco. The proposal includes suspending all debt payments for three years, then reducing the principal amount by approximately $ 3.6 billion and reducing interest payments by applying lower rates.
The offer will be withdrawn if it has not received traction before Friday. So far, Argentina's creditors have made a single firm counterproposal, suggesting vast differences between the parties.
Argentina has been under quarantine restrictions since mid-March and has closed its borders and banned the sale of national and international commercial airline tickets until September 1. The measures appear to have limited the spread of the coronavirus: Argentina has reported around 250 deaths out of a total population of approximately 45 million.
Religious organizations in the United States are looking for a troublesome federal loan program to get help as donations run out.
About 9,000 Catholic parishes have received loans from the Salary Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration, said Patrick Markey, executive director of the Diocesan Conference of Fiscal Administration, which works with dioceses on financial matters.
"Everyone is trying to keep their people on the payroll and hope that with the P.P.P. they can do it until they start meeting again, and then no one will be released," he said.
A survey by the Jewish Federation of North America found that at least 533 loans had been distributed to Jewish organizations for a total value of $ 276 million. The average value of the loans was $ 246,000, said Rebecca Diner, a spokeswoman for the group.
The loans are intended to stabilize small businesses and the government can forgive them if most of the funds go to payroll. The government distributed $ 342.3 billion in loans in the first round of the program, which ended in mid-April. It has distributed $ 183.5 billion in loans in a second round as of Wednesday night.
But the program has been plagued by complaints that large companies have received the money before smaller establishments, such as independent restaurants and retailers.
It has also attracted wide interest from non-profit organizations, such as religious congregations, concerned about declining donations and other sources of income. That includes some heavily endowed private schools that have kept loans in reaction to the administration and its own students.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Lyft On Wednesday, he gave investors their first detailed look at how the coronavirus had affected their transportation service. Revenue fell 6 percent from the previous quarter, to $ 955.7 million. Lyft lost $ 398 million, 10 percent more than its loss in the previous quarter.
-
BuzzfeedJonah Peretti CEO and founder told staff Wednesday that 68 non-administrative employees, from the business, study and management teams, would be suspended for three months, with the goal of keeping losses this year below $ 20 million, according to an email obtained by The New York Times. Peretti also said cuts to the news division would be necessary and that he would start discussing with the union about them. BuzzFeed has already instituted graduated salary cuts on all staff for those who earn more than $ 40,000 a year.
The reports were contributed by Kate Conger, Noam Scheiber, Stanley Reed, David McCabe, Mary Williams Walsh, Carlos Tejada and Daniel Victor.