Stephen Colbert and Andrew Cuomo discuss surprising statistics for COVID – Up News Info

Thursdays A late showStephen Colbert digs deep into a surprising statistic from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's daily COVID briefing.

At his briefing on Thursday, Cuomo announced some "surprisingly good news."

The infection rate of health workers, as revealed by the governor, is lower and, in some cases, "about half the rate of the general population."

Why?

"They follow protocol," said Cuomo.

Colbert followed up with another statistic, asking how 66 percent of new coronavirus patients in a recent survey were people who had stayed home.

Cuomo attributes it to "pure personal behavior".

