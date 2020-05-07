State Patrol: Northfield Police Squad vehicle struck by SUV while responding to an emergency call; 2 injured – Up News Info

– The Minnesota State Patrol says that a Northfield police squad was involved in an accident with another vehicle while responding to an emergency call.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Jefferson Parkway in Northfield.

The Northfield Police Squadron, a 2016 Ford Explorer, was traveling north on the highway responding to an emergency medical call when it collided at the intersection with a 2010 Toyota Rav4, which was traveling west on the highway.

The Toyota driver is listed as a 25-year-old man, along with a passenger, a 19-year-old man. Both are from Northfield. The sole occupant of the Northfield Police Squadron was the driver, a 40-year-old Northfield man.

Both drivers were rushed to Northfield Hospital with injuries. The officer was treated and released.

The Toyota driver remains in the hospital with unknown injuries.

The state patrol is investigating.