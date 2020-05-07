Stanford grapples with new Title IX rules giving more rights to people accused of sexual assault on campus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The Trump Administration on Wednesday released controversial new rules about how allegations of sexual misconduct will be handled on school and university campuses, presenting a conundrum to Stanford University officials evaluating how compliance with the rules will be seen.

The rules issued by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos extend the rights of the accused, but some say they will compel many victims to remain silent.

"These new regulations are the Trump administration that says the pendulum has swung too much against the rights of the accused in these sexual assault investigations," said Steven Clark, a former prosecutor, legal analyst and criminal defense attorney in San José. . "What these regulations seek to do is say that to have a fair process, you must have due process."

The new regulations, which are framed by federal Title IX laws, give the accused the presumption of innocence and the right to question the accuser live at campus hearings, through an attorney or other representatives.

"What these rules are trying to do is implement a process that is similar to a judicial process," Clark said.

But victims' rights advocates say the new rules could make campuses less safe.

%MINIFYHTML9beaae39c726907f827a88317976424a14%

"I think the main effect of the rules is that they will make victims of sexual assault and

sexual harassment is much less likely to be reported, "said Stanford law professor Michelle Dauber.

Dauber led the effort that reminded Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky after he sentenced Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to just six months in jail after being convicted of three felonies for sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in 2016. .

Dauber disagrees with subjecting victims to confrontations at open hearings on campus, which

Some consider it cruel, saying it forces victims to relive their trauma.

"The victim must undergo live interrogation, by the accused student's representative. And that representative does not have to be a lawyer. It could be his friend, his angry father, his brother in fraternity," said Dauber.

She also questions the timing of the new rules.

"These regulations were issued amid a pandemic in May, and are supposed to be in effect in August, despite the fact that most colleges and universities are closed. That is obscene, ”said Dauber.

Stanford University said it is only now beginning to review the new regulations and how to comply with them.

Stanford Chancellor Persis Drell said in a statement: "However, federal regulations may affect Stanford, our goal remains to support our students and ensure a fair, timely and effective Title IX process."