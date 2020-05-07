St. Paul Saints offers "buy one, donate one,quot; masks to benefit Regions Hospital – Up News Info

The St. Paul Saints announced a new program Thursday to help fight COVID-19.

Starting today, the Saints will sell cloth masks as part of their "buy one, donate one,quot; initiative to benefit HealthPartners Regions Hospital.

The masks, which cost $ 12, come in three different graphic designs: a Mudonna pig snout and two different Saint logo prints.

According to the Saints, Regions Hospital will use protective masks for visitors and patients entering the hospital.

Fans can buy the masks online and send them home. The donated masks will be presented to Regions Hospital later this month.