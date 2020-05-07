Spike Lee Debuts New Short Film Honoring New York – Up News Info

Spike Lee released a new short film on CNN on Thursday, a "Valentine's Day" to New York as he faces the coronavirus crisis.

New York, New York, Set in the Frank Sinatra classic, it features empty street scenes and iconic sights, including subway stations, Broadway theaters and the 9/11 memorial, as well as scenes of hospital workers. Lee said he got permission to use the song from his daughter, Tina Sinatra.

The video is below: