Spike Lee & # 39; Da 5 Bloods & # 39; Gets Netflix Release Date – Up News Info

Give 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's follow-up movie to his Oscar nominee BlacKkKlansman, will be launched on June 12 on the streaming service. Lee made it official on his social channels on Thursday.

Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, and Paul Walter Hauser lead the cast of the drama, which follows the story of four African-American veterinarians returning to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader (Boseman) and the promise of Buried Treasure They fight the forces of man and nature as they face the lasting ravages of immorality from the Vietnam War.

The cast also includes Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Norm Lewis, Mélanie Thierry, and Jasper Pääkkönen. Lee directed and wrote the script with Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, Matt Billingsly and Kevin Willmott, the latter co-wrote with Lee and Charlie Wachtel the Oscar-winning script for BlacKkKlansman.

Producers of Give 5 Bloods They are Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Jon Kilik and Lee.

The film marks Netflix's fourth collaboration with Lee, who wrote and directed the series' version of She has to have it and directed the Roger Guenveur Smith solo show Rodney King Lee is also producing the next time travel movie See you yesterday for the streamer

