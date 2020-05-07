Space Force: The real boss wanted to be played by Bruce Willis instead of Steve Carell ‘shaggy’

Steve Carell plays the head of the United States Space Force in a new science fiction comedy on Netflix, but it turns out that the man in the real-life role had other ideas about who he wanted to play.

Air Force General John Raymond said: "The only advice I would give Steve Carell is to get my hair cut. He looks a little hairy if he wants to play the head of the Space Force."

He revealed that people had voted on Twitter on who should play him on the show, with Bruce Willis as the favorite.





%MINIFYHTMLbf9a0d1fcd616da93f8169b2ea97dbc612% Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

"So I was waiting for Bruce Willis," Raymond said. "But Steve Carell is a great actor."

Space force stars Carell as the unsuspecting man chosen to lead the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. USA It was established by Donald Trump in 2018 and has been teased since its inception.

read more

Space force reunites Carell with The United States Office creator Greg Daniels.

Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, and Ben Schwartz also appear in the series, which hits Netflix on May 29.