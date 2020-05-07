Souplantation closes forever – Southern California-based buffet chain – Up News Info

He survived an e-coli outbreak and bankruptcy, but Souplantation apparently cannot continue in a world where exposing food at a buffet line is considered dangerous to his health.
The San Diego-based chain announced today that it would permanently close all of its locations, effective immediately. The chain had 100 outlets across the country, but started in Southern California and became a guilty favorite with artists, hipsters, and immigrants for its selections of salads, soups, and other delicacies.
The first Souplantation opened in 1978 in San Diego, started by a surfer, naturally. It is managed by his father Garden Fresh Corp., and in one of those strange life changes, his restaurants are called Sweet Tomatoes outside of Southern California. He had several popular locations, including one near the Beverly Center that has been in business for over 30 years.
The chain's restaurants initially closed on March 10, saying it was temporarily closing as a public health gesture to help flatten the coronavirus curve, and promising to reopen soon. But the restaurant was not ready to go or deliver, so it has generated zero revenue since that date.
CEO John Haywood said today that the financial pressures generated by the shutdown were too much to continue. The company declined to participate in the federal Paycheck Protection Program, since the money it generated would not be enough to keep operations going. 4,400 people will be out of a job as a result.
%MINIFYHTML737a25130acdf4e86864c0f6d3b0e24317%