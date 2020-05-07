Souplantation closes forever – Southern California-based buffet chain – Up News Info

He survived an e-coli outbreak and bankruptcy, but Souplantation apparently cannot continue in a world where exposing food at a buffet line is considered dangerous to his health.

The San Diego-based chain announced today that it would permanently close all of its locations, effective immediately. The chain had 100 outlets across the country, but started in Southern California and became a guilty favorite with artists, hipsters, and immigrants for its selections of salads, soups, and other delicacies.

The first Souplantation opened in 1978 in San Diego, started by a surfer, naturally. It is managed by his father Garden Fresh Corp., and in one of those strange life changes, his restaurants are called Sweet Tomatoes outside of Southern California. He had several popular locations, including one near the Beverly Center that has been in business for over 30 years.