Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi celebrate their son's birthday.

The coronavirus pandemic cannot prevent some special days from being celebrated, albeit safely. Like filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi, they celebrated their son Ved Krishna's fifth birthday at home in a simple but safe way.

The loving parents arranged a birthday cake for their son and cut it together with him, keeping the celebrations a private matter. Soundarya shared an image on social networks and wrote: "1 … 2 … 3 … 4 and just like that our baby turns 5,quot;, we celebrate you every day, "God bless you, our little angel See daddy. " !!! #HappyBirthdayVed ".

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married Vishagan in February 2019 in a grand ceremony. The filmmaker was previously married to Ashwin Ramkumar with whom he had a baby Ved in 2015. However, the couple divorced in 2018. Soundarya had previously said that Vishagan and Ved share a warm bond.

"Ved liked it the first time he met Vishagan. I showed him Vishagan's photo and said, 'See Dad'. Vishagan is very patient with Ved … Ved feels a sense of protection with Vishagan and that's what he needed. We wanted our son to see and know everything. Vishagan actually asked Ved for permission if he could marry me and we've taken a video of that. We will show Ved the video once he turns 18 " Soundarya said.

Soundarya and Vishigan have set a perfect example of how to celebrate special occasions in a healthy and safe way during closing.