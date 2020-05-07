Home Entertainment SoulCycle unveils coronavirus safety plan and hopes to open studies

SoulCycle unveils coronavirus safety plan and hopes to open studies

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>SoulCycle unveils coronavirus safety plan and hopes to open studies
%MINIFYHTMLd561072585b5b87a3ec1eeb628d0773514%

Illustration for the article titled Best of Luck to SoulCycle in Selling Riders on Socially Distanced Spin Classesi / ii / i "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto, fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / jc4dht3snfp7wm00p3bn.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/jc4dht300/jc4dht3snfp7m.jpg: 320 //i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/jc4dht3snfp7wm00p3bn.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image /upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/jc4dht3snfp7wm00p3bn.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_autw,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/jc jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" jc4dht3snfp7wm00p3bn "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled Best of Luck to SoulCycle in Selling Riders on Socially Distanced Spin Classesi / ii / i "data-anim-src =" http://Up News Info.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Getty

As citywide blockades and social distancing measures continue, businesses are panicked to report customers that a pinch of normality is on the horizon. One of those marks is Soul Cycle, who sent an email on Wednesday afternoon Assuring clients that the new "Soul Standard" will make it as safe as possible for them to attend a sweaty cycling class indoors during a pandemic.

The indoor cycling brand, often Described as a cult exercise, he says they are considering "reopening studios safely" as some local governments begin to ease restrictions on companies. While I can't think of anything, I want to do less right now than going into a dark room and sweating profusely with a group of strangers, When playing teams that have been sweated by other strangers, others may be eager to share some body fluids.

The email outlines the company's new cleanliness and safety standards, which it says prioritize staff and passenger safety while removing some of the quintessential things that made SoulCycle feel like a luxury experience.. According to the email, an "intensified deep cleaning process" will be implemented in all studies, which will involve more frequent cleaning with disinfectant, while "High contact areas", such as bicycles and hand weights, will be
disinfected after each class.

Staff will be required to wear gloves and masks that will be "highly encouraged where they are not required by the government." Markers will be placed on the floors to keep customers at a safe distance while talking to desk assistants. The studios will also use "Disinfectant with electrostatic distribution", which supposedly provides a more uniform coating of disinfectant spray. (It's almost as if the previous time when staff pushed passengers onto bicycles that were quickly cleaned, the studios may have been working as virus incubators.)

%MINIFYHTMLd561072585b5b87a3ec1eeb628d0773515%

"High-touch amenities" like "gum, razors, q tips and phone charging" will be removed from the studios, while hair ties and earplugs will only be available upon request, rather than sitting In a jar. Water sources will be for emergency use only. Showers will be closed "until further notice." While these service changes are certainly small and have the least downside, they take some of the shine off the SoulCycle, the little luxuries that make it easier to swallow the price of a class.

This is what you should buy from your mom for mother's day

And of course the generally crowded SoulCycle "tribe" will shrink. "We are only reserving bikes at a safe distance," says the email, including a diagram of how socially distanced walks can be.

Illustration for the article titled Best of Luck to SoulCycle in Selling Riders on Socially Distanced Spin Classesi / ii / i "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto, fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / o4pnwfrw8lztyiuaazyf.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/o4pnwfrw8az.jpg: 320a. //i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/o4pnwfrw8lztyiuaazyf.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image /upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/o4pnwfrw8lztyiuaazyf.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" o4pnwfrw8lztyiuaazyf "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled " of Luck to SoulCycle in Selling Riders on Socially Distanced Spin Classesi / ii / i "data-anim-src =" http://Up News Info.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Screenshot: Shannon Melero

"Without a way to predict what will happen, the best way we can prepare ourselves is to respond and evolve as the situation unfolds, with nothing but your safety in mind," the company said. website read. It certainly seems like a business owner who has a monetary bleed only cares about the health of the customers! Best of luck to SoulCycle as they try to assure passengers that packing in a small, dark and poorly ventilated room is a perfectly good isolation activity. Maybe we should just continue sweating from our own houses.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©