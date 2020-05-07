Image: Getty Image: Getty

As citywide blockades and social distancing measures continue, businesses are panicked to report customers that a pinch of normality is on the horizon. One of those marks is Soul Cycle, who sent an email on Wednesday afternoon Assuring clients that the new "Soul Standard" will make it as safe as possible for them to attend a sweaty cycling class indoors during a pandemic.

The indoor cycling brand, often Described as a cult exercise, he says they are considering "reopening studios safely" as some local governments begin to ease restrictions on companies. While I can't think of anything, I want to do less right now than going into a dark room and sweating profusely with a group of strangers, When playing teams that have been sweated by other strangers, others may be eager to share some body fluids.

The email outlines the company's new cleanliness and safety standards, which it says prioritize staff and passenger safety while removing some of the quintessential things that made SoulCycle feel like a luxury experience.. According to the email, an "intensified deep cleaning process" will be implemented in all studies, which will involve more frequent cleaning with disinfectant, while "High contact areas", such as bicycles and hand weights, will be

disinfected after each class.

Staff will be required to wear gloves and masks that will be "highly encouraged where they are not required by the government." Markers will be placed on the floors to keep customers at a safe distance while talking to desk assistants. The studios will also use "Disinfectant with electrostatic distribution", which supposedly provides a more uniform coating of disinfectant spray. (It's almost as if the previous time when staff pushed passengers onto bicycles that were quickly cleaned, the studios may have been working as virus incubators.)

"High-touch amenities" like "gum, razors, q tips and phone charging" will be removed from the studios, while hair ties and earplugs will only be available upon request, rather than sitting In a jar. Water sources will be for emergency use only. Showers will be closed "until further notice." While these service changes are certainly small and have the least downside, they take some of the shine off the SoulCycle, the little luxuries that make it easier to swallow the price of a class.

And of course the generally crowded SoulCycle "tribe" will shrink. "We are only reserving bikes at a safe distance," says the email, including a diagram of how socially distanced walks can be.