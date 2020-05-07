Sonos Introduces New Arc Soundbar, Redesigned S2 App, and More – BGR

Sonos unveiled the new Sonos Arc soundbar on Tuesday, a gorgeous reinvention of the playbar featuring a completely revised design both inside and out.

The company also ditched the new third-generation Sonos Five and Sonos Sub speakers, as well as a redesigned Sonos mobile app and a next-generation software platform called S2.

Along with the other two new speakers, Sonos Arc will launch on June 10 for $ 799 and pre-orders will be immediately available on the Sonos website.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

It is rare for a pioneer in a particular space to remain a leader even after competition floods the market. This is especially true when much of the competition comes from massive consumer electronics giants like Apple and Amazon. However, that's exactly what Sonos has managed to do, and the company unveiled three new speakers Tuesday that will launch next month on June 10.

The star of the show in the new ad is the Sonos Arc, which is a complete reinvention of the Sonos soundbar soundbar. Visually, the Arc builds on the more compact Sonos Beam design and is much more stylish than the Playbar two-tone soundbar and the Playbase soundbase it replaces. Inside, though, the new Arc Soundbar is a completely different beast.

Sonos' new Arc Soundbar features 11 different controllers in a single cabinet. That enclosure is 10 inches wider than the Playbar, for a total width of 44 inches. It is designed to complement larger TVs over 65 inches that have become popular in recent years, and offers an ultra-wide soundstage that Sonos says is unrivaled by competing soundbars.

The Arc's 11 individual drivers include two high-power speakers that help expand the soundstage, especially along with the Dolby Atmos stand. The Arc also featured updated Trueplay fit technology that takes into account not only the walls and objects around the soundbar, but also the ceiling and any beams or lamps above it. Other new features include Night Sound to automatically adjust for sudden loud sounds like explosions in movies, and a feature that detects when the Arc is mounted on a wall and adjusts the frequency response to eliminate unwanted bass resonance.

Image Source: Sonos

In addition to the new Arc soundbar, Sonos also announced updates for two of its current speakers. The Sonos Sub (Gen 3) is housed in the same cabinet as the second-generation model, but it has more memory, a faster processor, and a more powerful Wi-Fi radio. The Sonos Play: 5 is also being replaced by a third-generation model renamed the Sonos Five. It has internal Sub-like upgrades – more memory and a faster processor – plus a few minor design changes. The most notable update is in the white version, which now has a matching white grille on the front instead of the black one in the current game: 5.

%MINIFYHTML2d6a265038e59fea75e4ddf314d1352912%

Image Source: Sonos

Finally, Sonos announced a major overhaul of its mobile app on iOS and Android. The new Sonos app will replace the current one, which will continue to be supported because some of the older Sonos speakers are not compatible with the S2 app. The new app has a great user interface design review and supports higher resolution audio as well as some other new features. Best of all, users who install the new app won't have to do anything about setting it up because all bookmarks and settings will automatically transfer from the current Sonos app.

Image Source: Sonos

The Sonos Arc will launch on June 10 for $ 799 and pre-orders are now open on the Sonos website. Sonos: Sub (Gen 3) and Sonos Five will also launch on June 10 and will be priced in line with their predecessors at $ 699 and $ 499, respectively. Finally, the new Sonos app will be available on iOS and Android starting June 8.

Image Source: Sonos