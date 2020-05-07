Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: price, release date, specs

Sonos unveiled the Sonos Arc, its latest premium soundbar for the living room, on Wednesday. The new device will replace the old Playbar soundbar, which was launched in 2013, and will serve as a high-end alternative to the smaller Beam soundbar it launched in 2018. It will also outperform the Playbase sound system the company introduced in 2017.

The device costs $ 799, which is $ 100 more than Playbar's starting price. It is available for pre-order today and will begin shipping on June 10.

An Atmos update

The new Sonos Arc soundbar.

He is a big boy 45 inches wide. Sonos

It also comes in white. Sonos

The Arc has a more rounded design than the previous Playbar soundbar. Sonos

It can also be mounted on a wall. Sonos will sell a custom wall mount for another $ 79. Sonos

The Arc has a more rounded design than the Playbar, with a 270 degree curve around the top. It is 45 inches long, which is about 10 inches wider than before, and is quite heavy at 13.8 pounds. It has the relatively clean, minimalist aesthetic that most Sonos devices use, but something this large will be best suited for larger TVs and home theater setups. The Beam, by comparison, registers at 25.6 inches and will make even more sense for smaller areas.

The main feature here is compatibility with Dolby's Atmos surround sound technology, a feature that many Sonos users have long requested from the company. The Arc comes with 11 digital amplifiers, two of which trigger upward to create the "around the head,quot; sound that tends to give Atmos systems a more immersive effect than traditional surround sound.

Like most Atmos-ready soundbars, the Arc on its own probably won't create the precision or sense of height as a complete sound system with down-firing speakers installed on your roof. You will also need to ensure that you use streaming hardware and services that are compatible with Atmos first. But with an increasing number of tech-compatible gearboxes and apps, it would be hard to justify a $ 800 soundbar that isn't Atmos-friendly, and the effect should make a difference. Sonos says its updated companion app will have a feature that lets you know when you're really taking advantage of Atmos content. In addition to Atmos, Arc supports Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus, and PCM stereo audio.

The Arc contains eight woofers and three tweeters. The Playbar, by comparison, has six midwoofers and three tweeters. In fact, Sonos is driving this as a step forward in multidirectional sound quality even when Atmos is not in use, with a wider soundstage and deeper bass response. There's no multichannel DTS or PCM support to go with Atmos, but Sonos says Arc will use its up-firing controllers to focus more on improving low frequencies when not used for higher altitude.

In general, Sonos refers to the Arc as a 5.0.2 layout, with five horizontal surround channels (left, center, right, left surround, and right surround) and the two height channels for Atmos content, which converts to 5.0 sound when Atmos is not in use. Sonos' previous sound bars are 3.0, but like those, you can pair the Arc with the Sonos One or One SL speakers as dedicated surrounds and a Sonos Sub as a subwoofer. When paired with a Sub, the Arc will fully discharge bass responsibilities and focus on treble and midrange response. You can also use the company's TruePlay calibration software, which allows you to adjust your sound to the acoustics of the room you're in, though that feature is still limited to iOS. There will also be options to adjust Arc's EQ in the Sonos app, with the ability to boost speech or use the "Night Sound,quot; mode that reduces the intensity of the loudest sound effects.

The rest of the Arc is what you would expect given the trends Sonos has gravitated to in recent years. It comes with support for Alexa and the Google Assistant; You can only use one digital assistant at a time, but you can still turn on the device and control playback using voice commands. Sonos says Arc has an array of four far-field microphones to help him pick up his voice. There is a set of touch controls on top of the sound bar next to the LEDs to indicate when the microphones and speakers are muted. There is no Bluetooth audio support yet, but the device works with Apple's AirPlay 2 protocol to stream audio directly from an iPhone or iPad, and can still pair with a host of streaming services through the Sonos app. The device can also be mounted on the wall, and Sonos will sell a bracket designed for Arc for $ 79.

Port selection is still extremely minimal – there's an HDMI eARC port, an Ethernet port, and that's it. There is no HDMI pass. You can sync your TV remote with Arc to control playback or use the Sonos app, but there's no dedicated remote in the box. Having a single ARC port should simplify the Arc setup process: There is an optical adapter included if your TV is not ARC compliant, but as a result it loses full Atmos support, but the simplicity and use of other Sonos devices to expand its sound system is the name of the game here, even if it means you will need a newer TV to take full advantage of Atmos support.

We haven't had a chance to hear the Arc yet, but at first glance it seems to fit perfectly with other Sonos products: expensive and relatively inflexible as a piece of hardware, but attractive, seemingly simple to operate, and aided by software. Whether it pays off as a standalone soundbar compared to other systems on the market will likely depend on how much you are drawn to the benefits of the Sonos ecosystem.

A new application Sonos Five, Sonos Sub and Sonos

The new Sonos Five.

It's more or less Play: 5, only with a new name and updated internal components. Sonos

You can pair two and play them upright. Sonos

The third generation Sonos Sub. There are no major design or sound changes here. Sonos

But you should be more prepared for the future for software updates. It also comes in white. Sonos

The new Sonos "S2,quot; app, which will be the "Sonos,quot; app. Sonos

What the new "saved room groups,quot; feature will look like. Sonos

In addition to the Arc, Sonos is making a couple of minor updates to its Play: 5 home speaker and Sub subwoofer. The former has been renamed the Sonos Five, aligning it further with the naming convention that started with Sonos One. Sonos says it now comes with more memory and an improved processor. It will also be available in a new all-white finish. However, otherwise, it has exactly the same hardware and audio quality of the latest Play: 5, with no built-in voice assistants. It will cost the same $ 499 and will start shipping on June 10.

In that regard, there is a new third-generation Sonos Sub, which has received a boost similar to memory and processing power, but is otherwise identical to the previous model. It will still be priced at $ 699 and will be widely available on June 10 as well.

The updated internal parts here are intended to make these devices better equipped for future software updates, and to that end, Sonos has confirmed that its new companion app "S2,quot; will be available for download on June 8. The company detailed this change earlier in the year, but in summary, this is a software update intended to facilitate higher resolution audio, starting with Atmos support in Arc, and a variety of user interface changes. It may take a minute for us to see all the new features Sonos has in mind, but to get started, the app will have a "saved room groups,quot; feature that allows you to stream audio to specific groups of speakers that you've marked within the app. . Therefore, if you want to specifically play music on your "living room,quot; speakers and "Office,quot; speakers simultaneously, you can.

As previously announced, the updated app will not be available for Play: 5, Original Zone Players, Bridge, CR200, and Connect or Connect: Amp players created between 2011 and 2015. Those devices will no longer receive the software upgrade feature, but Sonos says It will still send you security patches and bug fixes "for as long as possible." The devices announced today will only run on the S2 app, which will only be called "Sonos,quot;, while the older app will be called "Sonos S1 Controller,quot;. Sonos is encouraging those with disused devices mixed in their system to upgrade to newer models through its "Trade Up,quot; program, which grants a 30 percent discount on new hardware. But the change is likely to make things complicated for those who are still happy with their older systems.