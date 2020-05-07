Some studies begin to pay for molds of pilots suspended by a pandemic – Up News Info

Almost two months after Hollywood television studios put their broadcast pilots on hold just as most of them were about to start filming, some studios start paying actors for the affected pilots. The move comes after weeks of discussions between study executives and SAG-AFTRA representatives about language interpretations in the actors' contracts, as the current closure of the coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented.

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

No one commented, but I heard that Warner Bros TV has agreed to pay the full fees for the series' regular pilots to consolidate control of the studio until June 30, when the options for all the regulars on the pilot transmission series.

I heard that Disney TV Studios agreed to pay 50% of the series' usual fees now and the remaining 50% when filming on the pilot begins. This also allows the studio to hold onto the actors until June 30, when it could expand its options. I heard that Disney TV Studios has also paid guest stars on its pilots.

I heard that Universal Television is using a pay model similar to Disney TV Studios.

CBS TV Studios has not yet informed the actors of its pilots about its compensation plans. CBS, which is the studio's top streaming buyer, has been the most proactive with decisions about the pilots, and recently aired drama. Attorney Lincoln, who had a serial production engagement, from A + E Studios and CBS TV Studios, and comedy Funny, from Warner Bros. TV.

Several studies have also compensated regular customers of series whose production was affected by the closure.

As Up News Info reported, Netflix paid the minimum guarantees for the series' actors, which were suspended before they went into production, while HBO agreed on a payment schedule that includes giving the actors 25% of their pay now, the 25% when production on your show was supposed to start and the remaining 50% when filming actually begins.

Now I hear that NBCUniversal Content Studios has started compensating actors in hit series using a more complex formula. I heard that the studio agreed to pay 50% of the actors' remaining minimum guarantees in monthly installments spread over the next 10 months.