Snooki on Lindsay Lohan, Drake and Jerry Springer

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Let's remember some gossip is a new series in which we review the juiciest gossip of yesteryear, with celebrities who simply cannot forget it.

When asked to name the best tabloid gossip he'd ever heard about her, Nicole Polizzi, best known to her holidays like snooki in the MTV reality show experiment Jersey ShoreLaughter "I feel like there is nothing really fun or juicy, because half of the things were true. It was like,‘ Oh, Snooki is passing out!, ’O‘ Oh, TMZ brought her down, dancing with a plant, "" he told Up News Info on the phone. "So I feel like there was never a crazy rumor about me, like I was dating Leonardo DiCaprio or something … If I was having trouble with someone, it was like someone from high school." It was never a cool thing, like he was fighting Beyoncé. "

After a quick read of Page six archives in 2010 the following year Jersey Shore released, I beg to differ. In an articleThey accuse her of fighting with Jerry Springer, refusing to meet the television presenter because "I am much more elegant than that. We are not The hills. "Really?" She exclaims after I read her the quote. "I never remember being invited to his show. If it was, I would definitely go because I loved seeing Jerry Springer every day after school. I never had a problem with Jerry Springer. "

In otherShe and Drake were rumored to be flirting backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards in their native Toronto, and then turned down at their afterparty.. “I remember meeting him and he was super, very kind to all of us. He took photos with all of us. I don't think it was all that special, "he explained." He just said he was a big fan of all of us. So that's definitely just a rumor. I wish I could say that Drake flirted with me, but … it was more like, & # 39; I love the show, guys! & # 39; And we were like, & # 39; Aw, thanks! & # 39; "

And in the earliest 2010 story I've heard, Polizzi offered this brief memory of the party with Lindsay Lohan … while she was under house arrest:

"We were, this was when the show had just come out, Lindsay Lohan was under house arrest, and she had the bracelet on her ankle and said, 'I love you.' We ended up seeing her at the club with her ankle bracelet. And we were partying with her. That was weird. I don't even know if I was supposed to be out. " %MINIFYHTML5141fa5902ce354db849083f4a00ca4615%

Although I don't doubt that this interaction took place, it's actually the most difficult gossip to pin down. In July 2010, a New Jersey judge nicknamed Snooki as "an aspiring Lindsay Lohan" with a $ 500 fine, and ordered to do community service after pleading guilty to molesting others at Seaside Heights beach, according to CBS–but at the time, it was unclear whether the couple had joined or not. (It should be said that both celebrities were known party animals and notorious drink pitchers.) According to the Hollywood reporterLohan began serving his aforementioned house arrest in May 2011, after declaring no dispute for stealing a $ 2,500 necklace. She was released 35 days later and he was allowed to remove his electronic ankle bracelet. Could Snooki and Lohan have gone together during that short time?