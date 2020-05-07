Small Lenders Are Reaching Out To Applicants To Paycheck Protection Program – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The US Small Business Administration's Payroll Check Protection Program. USA It has been widely criticized for benefiting the big ones instead of the small companies. The good news is that the tide seems to be turning.

Small business owner Sammy Go is an example. She is passionate about her flowers and her arrangements are famous across the country, featured in Sunset, Harper’s and Martha Stewart Living magazines.

But when the pandemic hit, the business collapsed. "I primarily host weddings and events, all of which have been postponed, if not canceled for the foreseeable future, obviously," Go said.

He jumped into action and applied for a loan through his old bank, Bank of America. "My loan was very modest and I couldn't even approve my application," said Go.

Finally, after weeks of waiting, he turned to a much smaller lender than a friend told him about, San Francisco-based Square. A day later, the money was in the bank.

"These old-school banks are really moving forward and they're not really serving those who are supposed to be serving," Go said. "But this technology company that is trying to help small businesses really managed to get ahead and made it easy to apply."

Coincidentally, his father also received good news. Randall Go is an optometrist whose business closed due to the pandemic. But he says Wells Fargo, where he applied for a PPP loan, didn't seem to mind.

"It was just a feeling of frustration," said Randall Go. "Why should I put my small business in a situation where it has to compete with the Shake Shacks, with the Ruth Chris Steak House, with the Lakers? There is no competition, they are apples for oranges. "

After waiting over a month, he decided to try a small lender in Idaho that he had heard of, A10 Capital. It was approved in one day. "I had to sit down. My knees were shaking, my voice was shaking and, in fact, I started crying with happiness, with joy. I just couldn't believe it, "he said.

This is the second round of funding from the Small Business Association for the Check Protection Program. This time, according to the latest federal data, more money will go to moms. The average loan: $ 79,000.

“We saw that there was going to be a need, an immediate need that had to be met. It seemed like it was a crisis for very small entrepreneurs on Main Street America, "said Jackie Reses, director of Square Capital's division of Square that offers loans to small businesses." We're trying to help the florist, the plumber, the grocery store, bagels, hairdressers and everyone's local restaurant. "

Reses says Square has approved more than 50,000 applicants, and there's room for more, especially for sole proprietors without employees, like Sammy Go. "This is a program that can work for those types of companies," Reses said. "They don't realize they apply."

For Sammy Go, it has been a lifesaver. There are no weddings scheduled for a while. But he is preparing for the immediate future: Mother's Day. "I haven't touched a flower in months, so it's like, I'm excited to work," he said.

Many of the smaller lenders will only lend to their clients, but Randall Go says try them anyway, because they can make exceptions just like you do.

For a list of lenders offering PPP loans, visit www.sba.gov. If you have any questions and would like to speak to a human being, please call the US Small Business Administration customer service center. USA For disaster assistance at 1-800-659-2955.

The SBA Bay Area office is located at 455 Market St., Suite 600, San Francisco (415) 744-6820, email: [email protected]

When you're investigating, look for scams. The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning about scammers offering small business loans. The Office of Consumer Financial Protection also has good tips to protect yourself from scams: