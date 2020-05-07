Sky hires Poppy Dixon as chief of fact – Up News Info

Comcast's European pay TV station Sky has hired Three identical strangers Development producer Poppy Dixon for the newly created role of documentary director and fact commissioner.

Dixon joins Arrow Pictures' Sky and will be responsible for the commissioning of Sky's UK portfolio of services, including the new factual channels Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature, which will launch on May 27.

Dixon has worked in the role directed by Sam Hobkinson Met Film since he joined Arrow last year. Before joining Arrow, he worked on Lightbox and Raw TV, where he participated in documentaries that include Three identical strangers and the Harvey Weinstein movie Untouchable.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content for Sky in the UK, said: "Poppy brings a wealth of experience in producing quality fact documentaries and shows and knows exactly what an exciting documentary does." She is the perfect person to help us build a world-class list of original fact programs for our clients. "

Dixon added: "I can't wait to start with Zai and the Sky team, as well as the filmmakers and producers, to create a list of compelling must-see documentaries."