Sheryl Crow Talks About Love: Says She Is Attracted To Pathological Narcissists

Sheryl Crow recently spoke about love when she spoke to Dax Shepherd for her Armchair Expert podcast. During the interview, she talked about her childhood, her music career, becoming a mother, fighting cancer, and the men she loved. He explained that he had chosen men who had great achievements, but he also referred to them as pathological narcissists. She made up her mind not to name anyone specifically, but it didn't take long for listeners to begin to guess who she was talking about. Some of Sheryl Crow's high-profile relationships include Lance Armstrong, Owen Wilson, and Eric Clapton. Although he didn't specifically call the narcissistic men in his interview, the listeners put two and two together and now people are definitely talking about the interview of the men and Sheryl. Sheryl Crow stated the following.

"I chose some high-performing men. I think it took until I was diagnosed with breast cancer to realize that love is not a tap-dance thing. What was my relationship to my job. My relationship to the universe. I chose people who demanded that of me. I mean, I've chosen some very high-performing men. "

You can watch the full interview with Sheryl Crow and Dax Shepherd below.

Sheryl Crow opens for Dax Shepherd in the Expert chair #Sheryl Crow #DaxShepherdhttps://t.co/lJEc7IdyGW – Charisse Van Horn (@charissemarievh) May 7, 2020

Sheryl also made it clear that she sees her life as before and after her breast cancer diagnosis. It's been 14 years since Sheryl received the devastating news at just 44 years old. She had been healthy and the illness came as a sudden shock. Fortunately, she caught him in the early stages and has had a successful recovery.

Still, Sheryl explained how fighting cancer helped her see her life through a new perspective and shed light on her past relationships.

Her battle with cancer also taught her the importance of self-care and putting yourself first. Today, the 58-year-old, nine-time Grammy-winning beauty and 12-year-old Wyatt's single mother and 9-year-old Levi has learned to put herself first so as not to be at the bottom where others walk on her.

Furthermore, Sheryl Crow made it clear that she still has love in her heart for all the men she has loved before. She said the following.

“Every person that I have loved, I still love. There was a reason why he loved them. "

What do you think of Sheryl Crow's comments? Can you relate to what he is saying?

Ad %MINIFYHTML4aa1c58147cbb3b28482588219cf1aa486% %MINIFYHTML4aa1c58147cbb3b28482588219cf1aa486%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0