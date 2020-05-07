Shelley Luther Case Discussed at White House Becomes War Cry for Conservatives – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Shelley Luther's imprisonment has become a rallying cry for Texas Republican leaders and conservatives across the state and country.

A small crowd cheered as he left the Dallas County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

At the White House on Thursday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott told President Donald Trump that he made a change to prevent what happened to Luther from happening again. "We should not take these people and put them behind bars … That is why I issued another executive order today saying that in the state of Texas, no one can be put behind bars because they are not following an executive order."

Sitting in the Oval Office, the President asked the Governor, "Does that include the woman we've been reading about in the beauty salon?"

The governor said, "She is free today."

The President replied, "Good."

Governor Abbott has said he has followed the advice of Dr. Deborah Birx and the other White House medical experts.

President Trump has consistently praised Governor Abbott for how he has handled the Covid-19 outbreak.

But some grassroots conservatives in Texas have criticized Governor Abbott for not reopening salons and other businesses in Texas quickly enough.

Matt Rinaldi, a former Republican state lawmaker from Irving, said the Luther case highlighted the problem. "I think it shows how disastrous the broad-based blockade policy has been compared to a more specific approach. The idea that a mother in the United States is not free to work to support her family goes against everything we believe as a nation. "

Rinaldi said he believed the governor might lose some support. "I think he is going to be hurt politically for that. All of this happened as a result of Governor Abbott's unilateral orders."

The governor also received strong criticism from Democrats, who supported Dallas County Judge Eric Moye's decision to send Luther to jail.

Carol Donovan, President of the Dallas County Democratic Party said: "It is quite obvious that he is political. When it is for Governor Abbott. Ken Paxton and Dan Patrick benefit, then they can tell people that they can break the rules."

Donovan, the Texas Democratic Party, and various Democratic leaders across the state also accused the Governor of reopening Texas too soon.

Donovan said: "Everything will backfire when the coronavirus worsens. The governor has followed Trump's orders and opened Texas with a callous disregard for human life."

Texas has fewer Covid-19 cases and fewer virus-related deaths than other large states.

Even before Luther and his salon made national headlines, Governor Abbott did well in two recent polls, and most Texans approved of how he responded to the pandemic.

Republican consultant and chairman of the Travis County Republican Party, Matt Mackowiac, said the governor has struck a reasonable balance and will not suffer politically. "Governor Greg Abbott has always had very strong support from Republican primary voters and I don't see that changing once this is approved. There is no doubt that in the short term there is some frustration that Texas did not reopen faster. I think the memories of this will be quite short as we return to a new normal. We are moving much faster than many of the other states. All that will matter is how fast we recover. "

Mackowiac said he believes the controversy surrounding Luther will quickly erupt.

