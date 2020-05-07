Sexless marriage worries wife – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been together for about 10 years. Since I had our son four years ago, the thought of having physical contact with him has made me shiver. He is a handsome man, a great father, and a hard worker, but something about him makes her not want to be intimate with him.

We both have very strong personalities, so we face each other, but it's not like we have fights. My reaction to him is mainly in line with those inner thoughts of "Ugh, you have no idea." I do not know what to do.

We have sex four times a year! And even THAT is a fight for me.

I know that cannot be healthy or normal. Help!

clueless

Dear clueless: Your sexless marriage is probably more "normal,quot; than you think.

The first thing you should do is see your doctor. Your libido problems may be caused by a hormonal imbalance or another medical problem.

You say there is something about your husband that discourages you, but you should also do a deep and honest self-inventory.

The wisdom of an accepted relationship is that connection begins with communication, but before you can effectively communicate with your husband, you must try to understand your own motivations and answer questions about your own intimate identity, including your sexual identity.

The two most difficult questions for any of us are: "Who am I?" and "What do I want?" For many women, the answer to these important questions changes with the advent of motherhood.

Of course, men struggle with this, too, but you've left your husband out of your narrative, which could be a complete reflection of where the two of you are now: two devoted parents standing on either side of a 4-year-old boy.

Couples wandering aimlessly through the desert of desire can learn to talk about it, and can reconnect if there is a mutual option to try.

Sex, as you know, is really a head trip. To try to break the pattern, you and your husband may need to retrain your thinking.

Take a look: "Why can't you read my mind? Overcoming the 9 toxic thought patterns that get in the way of a love relationship,quot;, by Jeffrey Bernstein and Susan Magee (2004, DeCapo Press).

Dear Amy: A year ago, I found a great job in my hometown, working for a store that sells CBD (products derived from marijuana that DO NOT make you drug).

My parents and in-laws were very enthusiastic and supportive, as were other friends and family. However, when I told my brother and sister-in-law, they found that my new profession was morally objectionable.

They made it clear that they could not support my new career. I haven't spoken to them in a year.

Since they live across the country, I rarely see them. I don't miss them and I'm relieved not to have contact.

My parents would like me to fix my relationship with them. That I have to do?

– MJ

Dear MJ: It is unclear (to me) why he should be solely responsible for repairing the relationship with his brother and sister-in-law. If they have made offers by contact, then you must respond. If they ask for forgiveness for being so cruel and critical, then you must do everything possible to forgive them. Of course, your line of work doesn't need to be approved for you to feel validated, so resist any urge to win your acceptance.

Situations like this can sometimes cause long-term estrangement. A estrangement will disrupt your entire family system, and even if they basically started it, a total breakup, or a refusal to even be cordial to each other when family events force them to be together, will end up hurting everyone, especially your people. .

Parents always want their children to be around. If they try to mediate a solution, you must cooperate and do everything possible to maintain an attitude of kindness. Your own kindness, even towards people who have not been kind to you, will make you feel good about all your choices.

Dear Amy: Please stop recommending AA or Al-anon in your column. There are many other programs designed to help people stop drinking.

– Been there

Dear been there: Thank you. Yes, there are many different approaches and programs to help people cope with alcohol addiction. I often recommend AA and Al-anon programs because they are free, community led, and available even in the smallest communities.

