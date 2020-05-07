Home Local News Sexless marriage worries wife – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been together for about 10 years. Since I had our son four years ago, the thought of having physical contact with him has made me shiver. He is a handsome man, a great father, and a hard worker, but something about him makes her not want to be intimate with him.

We both have very strong personalities, so we face each other, but it's not like we have fights. My reaction to him is mainly in line with those inner thoughts of "Ugh, you have no idea." I do not know what to do.

We have sex four times a year! And even THAT is a fight for me.

I know that cannot be healthy or normal. Help!

clueless

Dear clueless: Your sexless marriage is probably more "normal,quot; than you think.

The first thing you should do is see your doctor. Your libido problems may be caused by a hormonal imbalance or another medical problem.

You say there is something about your husband that discourages you, but you should also do a deep and honest self-inventory.

The wisdom of an accepted relationship is that connection begins with communication, but before you can effectively communicate with your husband, you must try to understand your own motivations and answer questions about your own intimate identity, including your sexual identity.

The two most difficult questions for any of us are: "Who am I?" and "What do I want?" For many women, the answer to these important questions changes with the advent of motherhood.

Of course, men struggle with this, too, but you've left your husband out of your narrative, which could be a complete reflection of where the two of you are now: two devoted parents standing on either side of a 4-year-old boy.

