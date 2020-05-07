Scientists mapped out an entire mouse brain, and the results are fascinating – BGR

A three-year project to create a detailed 3D "atlas,quot; of the brain of a laboratory mouse is now complete.

The resulting model will help scientists better understand the effects of treatments and tests conducted on rodents.

You probably don't think of mice as often. If you have some of them running around your house or apartment, that's another story, but the modern mouse plays a bigger role in your life than you know. Mice are the test subjects of the scientific world, and whether they like it or not, countless drugs and treatments have finally managed to store pharmacy shelves and counters thanks to the first tests done on tiny little mice.

Laboratory mice are bred specifically for testing purposes, and are often the first animals to feel the effects of medications used to treat everything from Alzheimer's to back pain and everything in between. With that in mind, it makes sense that researchers want to know as much as possible about mouse brains, and a three-year project has just resulted in the most comprehensive atlas ever created for a mouse brain.

The incredible amount of work that was used to map every nook and cranny of the mouse brain is the subject of a new article published in the magazine. Cell. The result of that work is a richly detailed 3D model that other scientists can use in their own research efforts. Each piece of the virtual brain model is labeled, with coordinates that make it easy to explore its complexities.

"The atlas was a really necessary resource that allowed the idea of ​​doing studies at the brain level," said Nick Steinmetz, Ph.D., a scientist who recently used the mouse brain atlas for his own research, said in a statement. . "When you're recording from hundreds of sites across the brain, that introduces a new scale of research. You need to have a broader view of where all the recording sites are, and the (Common Coordination Framework) is what made it possible. "

Obviously, the model has incredible scientific value. It can help researchers better understand the effects of various experiments and trials on the mice in their care, and perhaps even facilitate the development of useful treatments for humans. That's cool, but I think my favorite part of the research is this video here:

The Allan Institute for Brain Science explains exactly what we are seeing here:

This video shows a data merge in the CCF framework. The grayscale background image represents the average anatomy of 1,675 individual specimens that form the basis of the common coordinate system. Colored curved lines represent sampled flow lines. The mouse cortex is a layered 3D sheet where the connection between the layers is usually perpendicular to the surface, suggesting a hypothetical columnar organization.

It's a pretty complicated language, but scientists who need the model to be more efficient in their work know exactly what it means, and that's all that really matters.

