Schedule strength for the 32 NFL teams: Which teams have the most difficult and easiest schedule for 2020?

Determining the NFL team with the toughest schedule is rogue science due to the unpredictable nature of a given season; The same goes for determining the team that has the easiest schedule. The schedule strength rating is affected by offseason events like the NFL's free agency and the draft, which alter projections for the 32 teams.

So, as always, the only way to objectively determine who has the toughest and easiest NFL schedules in 2020 is to take a look at the records of his opponents from the previous season.

Over the course of the 2020 NFL season, we likely learn that teams set with the toughest and easiest schedules didn't actually have the most difficult and easiest schedules. For example, the team with the easiest schedule in 2020 based on their opponents' winning percentage last season is a defending champion of the division. But that team's division should be stronger in 2020, which means its schedule will be more difficult than anticipated.

The schedules of those teams are detailed below, in addition to a complete classification of the 32 teams based on the strength of the 2020 calendar.

The most difficult NFL schedule in 2020

New England Patriots (.537 opponents win percentage)

House Far Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Miami dolphins Miami dolphins New York Jets New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Houston Texans Baltimore crows Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks

Thanks to humble Dolphins and average Jets at best, the Patriots are swept up in 2019 records by their divisional opponents (44-52). But his rotational opponents in 2020 are tough. (And the Dolphins and Jets should improve in 2020.)

New England draws Super Bowl champion Kansas City in addition to first-place opponents Baltimore and Houston. And like everyone else in the AFC East, the Patriots have to play the NFC West, one of the best divisions in football.

New England has seven meetings with teams that won 10 or more regular-season games last year.

The easiest NFL schedule in 2020

Baltimore Ravens (.438 opponents win percentage)

House Far Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts Kansas City Chiefs New England Patriots New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans Washington Redskins

Although the Ravens technically have the easiest schedule for 2020 in terms of their opponents' winning percentage in 2019, they probably don't actually have the easiest schedule in 2020.

For one, we hope their division opponents in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Cincinnati improve on the 32-64 mark they posted last season. Likewise, other teams on their schedule like the Giants, Eagles and Colts could end up with more wins this year. And yes, as a first-place team, Baltimore has yet to play Kansas City.

All that said, only three teams on the Ravens' schedule won more than 10 regular-season games last year.

2020 NFL Calendar Strength Ranking

Based on the 2019 win percentages, we can determine the NFL's strength from the 2020 calendar standings.

Below are those rankings, from the most difficult time in New England to the easiest time in Baltimore.

Rank Equipment Opponents' winning percentage in 2019 one New England Patriots .537 (137-118-1) 2 New York Jets .533 (136-119-1) 3 Miami dolphins .529 (135-120-1) 4 4 San Francisco 49ers .527 (134-120-2) T5 Buffalo Bills .525 (134-121-1) T5 Atlanta Falcons .525 (134-121-1) T5 Detroit lions .525 (134-121-1) T8 Arizona Cardinals .518 (132-123-1) T8 Houston Texans .518 (132-123-1) T10 Minnesota Vikings .516 (131-123-2) T10 Los Angeles Rams .516 (131-123-2) 12 Denver Broncos .512 (131-125) T13 Chicago Bears .508 (129-125-2) T13 Seattle Seahawks .508 (129-125-2) fifteen Green Bay Packers .504 (128-126-2) T16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers .502 (128-127-1) T16 Indianapolis Colts .502 (128-127-1) T18 Carolina Panthers .500 (127-127-2) T18 Kansas City Chiefs .500 (128-128) twenty Tennessee Titans .498 (127-128-1) twenty-one Las Vegas Raiders .496 (127-129) 22 Jacksonville Jaguars .494 (126-129-1) 2. 3 Los Angeles Chargers .492 (126-130) 24 New Orleans Saints .490 (125-130-1) 25 Philadelphia Eagles .486 (124-131-1) 26 New York Giants .482 (123-132-1) 27 Cincinnati Bengals .477 (122-134) 28 Washington Redskins .465 (118-136-2) 29 Cleveland Browns .461 (118-138) 30 Dallas Cowboys .459 (117-138-1) 31 Pittsburgh Steelers .457 (117-139) 32 Baltimore crows .438 (112-144)

2020 NFL schedule for the 32 teams

Opponents for each NFL team in 2020 were determined at the end of the 2019 regular season. The league's scheduling formula ensures that all teams play against each other on a rotating basis.

Each team plays …

Home and away against their three division opponents The four teams from another division within their conference on a three-year rotating cycle. The four teams from one division at the other conference on a four-year rotating cycle. Two intra-conference games based on previous year's rankings (these games match a first-place team against first-place teams in the two divisions of the same conference that the team is not scheduled to play that season)

Below are the opponents for each team in 2020.

AFC East

New England Patriots

House : Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers Far: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills

House : Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks Far: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

House : Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers Far: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Miami dolphins

House : Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks Far: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

AFC North

Baltimore crows

House : Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans Far: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Pittsburgh Steelers

House : Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins Far: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

House : Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins Far: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

House : Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans Far: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

AFC South

Houston Texans

House : Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots

: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots Far: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

House : Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers

: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers Far: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts

House : Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets

: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets Far: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

House : Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers

: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers Far: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

House : Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets

: Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets Far: Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Denver Broncos

House : Kansas City Chiefs, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans Far: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders

House : Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Far: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Los Angeles Chargers

House : Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Jets

: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Jets Far: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

House : Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks Far: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

House : New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers Far: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

New York Giants

House : Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Far: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Washington Redskins

House : Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks Far: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

NFC North

Green Bay Packers

House : Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans

: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans Far: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minnesota Vikings

House : Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans Far: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears

House : Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Far: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans

Detroit lions

House : Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins

: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins Far: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

NFC South

New Orleans Saints

House : Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers Far: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

House : Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks Far: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

House : Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings

: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings Far: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

Carolina Panthers

House : Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders

: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders Far: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers

House : Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins Far: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

House : Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets

: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets Far: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Los Angeles Rams

House : Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets

: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets Far: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins

