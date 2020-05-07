‘Saturday Night Live’ scheduled for final season edition at home this weekend

NBC Saturday night live Its 45th season will conclude a little earlier, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The sketch comedy show will air its third original "At Home" this Saturday, May 9, which will be the end of the season. There will be no host or musical guest.

SNLThe last regular original of this season was on March 7, with presenter Daniel Craig and musical guest Weeknd. After that, the show's planned hiatus was extended when all Hollywood production closed in mid-March.

The NBC staple returned to the originals with Saturday Night Live at Home on April 11, with new material remotely produced by SNL cast, crew, as well as a special appearance by Tom Hanks and a performance by Chris Martin.

The second SNL at home The show aired on April 25 with Brad Pitt as Anthony Fauci and Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.