SAS Retail Services seeks to add 300 employees to DFW – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The gradual reopening of some Texas companies is underway and, as a result, some companies are looking to hire help.

One of them is SAS Retail Services, a company that offers associates to store shelves, display products, and move products within stores.

Justin Yancey, the company's senior director of marketing, said they have about 300 jobs available across DFW.

“We have full-time and part-time positions available. Temporary and permanent, they really are retail merchandising and they make sure the stores are stocked, ”he said.

Available jobs are temporary and permanent and benefits are also offered along with competitive salaries.

“At this time no experience is required. We have training on site. In job training, ”said Yancey.

