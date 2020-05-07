Santa Clara prohibits car shows; Renegade East Bay Barber Skirts Shutdown; Dreams COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus And Health

Stress from COVID-19 worries that visit many in strange dreams

BERKELEY – As people try to keep the coronavirus out of their bodies, psychologists say that it weighs heavily on their minds and, unsurprisingly, appears in their subconscious when they dream. New Zealander Sharon Lyon is visiting her family in Berkeley, but with the pandemic ongoing, it has not been a very restorative stay. "I just started sleeping in the last five days. I'm, like, processing what's going on," Lyon said. There is a lot to worry about these days. But when we sleep, our minds don't stop working, according to Berkeley clinical psychologist Dr. Alan Siegel. read more

CA Health experts expect a spike in COVID-19 cases during reopening "Phase 2,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – With California about to allow some companies to re-operate during phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen, health experts anticipate an increase in the spread of the coronavirus. "Hospitalization numbers improved over the last day, as did ICU numbers," says Governor Gavin Newsom. "Actually, they were both down 1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively." Citing those encouraging numbers, the governor is moving toward a relaxation of the shelter-in-place rules. The question many ask: will phase two bring more infections? read more

Asymptomatic inmate in Martinez prison tests positive for COVID-19

MARTINEZ – An inmate at the Martinez Detention Center tested positive for the coronavirus during a proactive and asymptomatic test of the prison population, according to health authorities. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) said the unidentified inmate was admitted to the facility on Tuesday and placed in solitary confinement after testing positive. County health workers are conducting a contact tracing investigation to find close inmate contacts for quarantine and testing. In March, CCHS began evaluating people with symptoms of COVID-19 when they entered prison, and inmates who tested positive were subjected to clinical isolation. read more

Chinese manufacturer to reimburse $ 247 million to California for masks after federal deadline expires

SACRAMENTO – California will receive a $ 247 million refund that it paid to a Chinese company under a major protective mask agreement after the company failed to meet a deadline for federal mask certification, the administration of the mask said Wednesday. Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom announced the contract last month with fanfare, saying California had signed an agreement of nearly $ 1 billion for 200 million protective masks per month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most were configured to be snug N-95 respirators, while the rest would be looser surgical masks. Millions of the surgical masks have arrived, but the company failed to meet the April 30 deadline outlined in the contract for certification of N95 masks by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. read more

Coronavirus reopening

San Francisco Mayor's Race to London hints at slow launch of Phase 2 reopening

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom is about to announce new guidelines for opening businesses, but it seems that San Francisco Mayor London Breed says it may happen a little more slowly in his city than in the rest of the state. "The numbers keep going up, the number of deaths keeps going up, and we haven't come down the curve," Breed said at his briefing on Wednesday, noting that San Francisco has not seen a slowdown significant enough in the COVID-19 benchmarks to the health order to relax a lot. All of California awaits the new Phase 2 guidelines that Newsom said it will introduce on Thursday and take effect on Friday. read more

Newsom critic of Yuba and Sutter counties defying stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a reprimand to two rural California counties that defied the state's order to stay home and allowed many retail companies to reopen, saying they are "making a big mistake,quot; and jeopardizing public health . Newsom left it to Yuba and Sutter county officials to "do the right thing," which he did not specify, but clearly intended to develop a public health plan that would align with the state requirements it will reveal Thursday. That would mean closing some businesses that opened on Monday. Yuba and Sutter counties could test how far Newsom is willing to go to enforce his stay-at-home order. In general, he has preferred to rely on pressure from local governments and residents for compliance, but this time it may not work. read more

San Francisco announces tender plan after lawsuit over "deplorable,quot; conditions

SAN FRANCISCO – City of San Francisco officials announced a plan to address worsening conditions at Solomillo during the coronavirus pandemic, following a lawsuit calling for the cleaning of "deplorable conditions,quot; and the removal of a camp for people growing homeless. Mayor London Breed announced the plan to improve conditions in the neighborhood, targeting the 13 most impacted blocks, with the goal of expanding to the other 36 blocks in the district. "We are committed to ensuring that our most vulnerable neighbors are safe and have access to the resources they need to stay healthy during this public health crisis," Breed said in a statement. read more

COVID-19 Travel times could double if the Bay Area abandons public transportation for cars

SAN FRANCISCO – Traditional rush hour has become "Friday night light,quot; on Bay Area roads and highways from the coronavirus shelter in order. But when cities reopen, drivers may be dealing with pandemic-sized travel times if too many people abandon public transportation and drive their cars, according to a study. In San Francisco, the average travel time could more than double, the most dramatic increase in the country. In fact, San Francisco fared worse than any other city in the study, because many rely on public transportation, according to the researchers. After weeks of sheltering in place, avoiding large gatherings and public spaces, workers can avoid BART and other forms of public transportation, for fear of contracting COVID-19. read more

Experts Call to Stop Permanent School Closings in California During Coronavirus Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO – A group of public health experts, along with parents and teachers, are asking Governor Gavin Newsom to stop the permanent closure of schools during the coronavirus crisis. The group is asking Newsom to issue executive action until the health crisis ends. At least 16 schools in six school districts across the state are slated to close or merge. Meanwhile, dozens more schools will be located alongside the charter schools. While all public schools are closed during the current school year, Newsom has called for more social distancing if students can return to campus in the fall. read more

Coronavirus Stay home

Santa Clara County Stops Car Parade Celebrations

SAN JOSE – Birthday parties and graduation celebrations look very different during these times of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. Some people have turned to car shows as a safe alternative. In Santa Clara County, health officials are asking people to find other ways to celebrate life's milestones than getting into a car and driving near someone's home. Videos from car shows are common on social media. People waving posters out the window, drivers honking horns, even people standing screaming through the sunroof. It is an impromptu way of celebrating with loved ones during a time of social estrangement. read more

The renegade from East Bay barber's skirts goes off, cuts hair in his garage

PLEASANTON – A barber in East Bay is not waiting for health officials to give their authorization to open their business. He has taken matters into his own hands and is running an underground store outside his garage. It could be happening in a garage near you. These so-called "back door barbers,quot; and are making a living in low profile. The man KPIX 5 spoke to on the condition that he remain anonymous said he sees four to five people a day. He claims he is only cutting hair for "family members." Apparently, he has a lot of family. The barber said that he was running out of money and that work was a necessity. read more

%MINIFYHTML9391f605c579339f2bf9a65a89ff9f2b14%

Menlo Park Art Gallery defies on-site shelter order

MENLO PARK – An art gallery in San Mateo County is challenging the shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic, reopening its doors to customers. Art Ventures Gallery reopened over the weekend and is expected to reopen on Wednesday, with limited hours. Owner Katharina Powers has made some adjustments to the way she runs her business, requiring everyone who enters to wear masks. Powers has also created a one-way gait system both inside and outside the store. The owner said she received positive and negative responses. Powers, meanwhile, urges other galleries in the Bay Area to do the same. read more

Coronavirus test

Governor Newsom announces new test site tool, expanded workers compensation

SACRAMENTO – Keeping Californians working with confidence as they begin to return to an economic reopening was the focus of two new announcements by Governor Gavin Newsom. During his daily press conference on Wednesday, Newsom said the state health department's COVID-19 website now features a link to find test sites across the state. The tool allows users to enter their zip codes and receive test sites in their area. Newsom said California was developing its testing strategy to target populations that do not have easy access to testing, noting that expanded testing was an essential part of the plan to reopen sectors and regional parts of the state with modifications. read more

San Francisco test sites reached a high level after KPIX 5 reports on lagging process

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco has stepped up its testing at two emerging test sites after reports from KPIX 5 that the number of people being tested for the coronavirus in the city on a daily basis was not reaching capacity. According to the city's Department of Public Health, Tuesday was the largest day of testing for CityTestSF since the service began, with 700 people screened for COVID-19 at its two locations on the Embarcadero at docks 30 and 32 and in 7th St. in the South Market Area. "I am glad that people are beginning to take advantage of this option, but we … we still need to do more," City Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said Wednesday. Colfax added that officials also began routine testing of staff and residents of Laguna Honda nursing homes. read more

Commercial impact of coronavirus

Businesses in the Castro district of San Francisco, already struggling, face the terrible strait during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Some companies in the Castro district of San Francisco may not be able to resist long enough during the coronavirus pandemic to fully function again. On Castro Street, the Pride flags are still waving, but instead of being flanked by crowds of people, the flags are decorating bricked storefronts. The neighborhood has not been as quiet since the height of the AIDS epidemic. There is a concern for the soul of the neighborhood, small businesses, which divest themselves. "I am concerned about the Castro Theater, how they can continue to operate," said Daniel Bergerac, co-owner of the Mud Puppy pet grooming service. read more

Kincade fire cleanup deadline extended due to shelter-in-place

SANTA ROSA – The deadline for debris removal and cleanup on properties affected by the Kincade fire in 2019 was extended from May 15 to August 1, Sonoma County officials announced this week. Many homeowners who submitted applications and work plans at the site experienced delays in completing debris cleanup due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders. Owners whose homes or structures were destroyed by the Kincade fire had until January 31 to submit a request and a site work plan for debris removal. read more

Uber to fire 3,700 workers, CEO to resign from salary amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – In a world where the coronavirus pandemic has turned social distancing into a new way of life, companies whose business models depend on people's willingness to share their personal space are now struggling. San Francisco-based Uber said Wednesday it will cut 3,700 full-time workers, or about 14% of its workforce, as people fearful of infection stay indoors or try to limit contact with others to minimize the risk when they venture out. Rival Lyft and home exchange service Airbnb have also announced cuts due to the drop in usage. The layoffs and related costs such as severance will cost about $ 20 million for Uber, which had already imposed a hiring freeze. read more

Expect a slow economic recovery from the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic

SACRAMENTO – With stores, businesses and restaurants closed, and unemployment records, Governor Gavin Newsom smashed on Wednesday any hope that California will quickly recover from the economic cloud that the coronavirus outbreak cast on the state. During his daily update, Newsom presented the numbers of those seeking help from the state after losing their jobs and compared them to the nation's Great Depression. State revenue has "fallen off a cliff," Newsom said, noting that jobless claims in California have topped 4 million in just seven weeks. read more

California ranchers say effort pandemic processing, beef distribution

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California is unlikely to suffer from a meat shortage as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but processing plants and the industry supply chain are already very tense, a group said on Wednesday. from ranchers and grocery stores. California has almost 14,000 ranches and is the fifth largest meat producer in the country. However, with restaurants, stadiums and other places to serve food closed or operating on a limited scale for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, ranchers say there could be a bottleneck for processing and distributing beef. "There is no shortage. There is a lot of meat," said Oroville rancher and chairman of the California Cattle Council, Dave Daley. "The challenge is that we have very limited processing facilities to bring that to the consumer." read more

San Francisco extends property tax deadline, city council to reopen payments

SAN FRANCISCO – The property tax deadline for San Francisco residents has been extended to May 15 and the City Council, which has been closed to the public under the stay-at-home order, will reopen for payments in person for three days. The new deadline for San Francisco residents is the second and last extension, according to Treasurer José Cisneros' office. Last month, Cisneros announced that the deadline had been moved from the original date of April 10 to May 4 to ease financial burdens for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The new deadline of May 15 reflects the extension of the city's home stay order, extended at least through May 31. read more

Walnut Creek Approves Cuts Against Pandemic Economic Shortage

WALNUT CREEK – In response to the current coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, the Walnut Creek City Council approved $ 6.5 million in spending cuts and moved to use $ 3.6 million in reserve funds to close a projected budget gap of $ 10 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. The cuts will come from a variety of places, including hiring delays, redirecting money from existing capital projects, restricting city purchases to essentials, and suspending travel expenses and training. City staff projects a loss of revenue of $ 13 million, moving the city from a surplus of $ 3 million to a projected deficit of general funds of $ 10 million for fiscal year 2019-2020. read more

Coronavirus And Sports

Golden Gate Fields to resume live horse racing starting May 14

BERKELEY – Golden Gate Fields will resume live horse racing on May 14 after receiving provisional approval Wednesday from public health officials in Alameda County. The track, which runs on both sides of the Berkeley-Albany border, temporarily suspended racing on April 2 by order of county public health officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Los Alamitos in Orange County is the only track in California where live racing has been allowed, albeit without fans. Races will resume at Golden Gate with no spectators. The protocols are still being finalized with county officials and will be released in the coming days, along with the race schedule. read more