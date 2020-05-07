Sanjay Leela Bhansali is approaching Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for her next?

Millions of people adore the crisp chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on the big screen. The couple who once dated later became friends. They have shared a great professional bond. Ranbir and Deepika have struck several times together. Tamasha was her last outing. Now, according to the latest reports on an entertainment portal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reached out to them for Baiju Bawra.

A source told the entertainment portal: “Ranbir and Deepika make a couple to watch out for on screen and Bhansali wants to create magic with the two actors. Talks are underway, however, neither has signed on the dotted line yet. "

The source added: "These are all the first conversations, which started before closing, but with the entire actor calendar going around, it would be interesting to see how things unfold." Although Ranbir and Deepika will be a formidable couple in a Bhansali movie. "We can't wait to see this pair of hits on the big screen. What about you?

%MINIFYHTML9582c381dc6d56500410387149d009a912%